MSI Releases Intel TXE 3.0 BIOS Update For 100, 200, 300-Series Motherboards

MSI announced a BIOS update for its 100, 200, and 300-series Gaming and Pro-branded motherboards that upgrades the platform with the latest Intel Trusted Execution Engine (TXE) 3.0 security update.

MSI stated that the update rectifies recent security compromises that have been identified and addressed by Intel, but the press release didn’t cite the specific security report.

“According to [a] recent Intel comprehensive security review, security vulnerabilities are identified and could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to platform features, secrets, and 3rd party secrets protected by Intel TXE. Therefore, Intel has validated and released Intel TXE 3.0 updates to address the encountered security situations.”

Intel has had several security flaws of this nature in recent months, with motherboard manufacturers releasing BIOS updates addressing issues with Intel’s Active Management Technology (AMT), Intel Standard Manageability (ISM), and Small Business Technology (SBT). However, this new threat appears to be fresh, with 300-series motherboards only arriving recently, and MSI appears to be among the first to offer the update.

You can download the latest BIOS for your MSI 100, 200, or 300-series motherboard at the company’s website.