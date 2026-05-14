Louis Rossmann taunts Bambu Lab by hosting banned 3D Printer firmware fork, dares $1 billion company to sue him — more creators pledge support and boycotts, Snapmaker donates equipment to embattled developer

More people are taking a stand against Bambu Lab and its opposition to open source firmware, as Louis Rossmann posted yet another YouTube video taunting the 3D printing juggernaut into taking legal action. In the video, he stated the contentious fork of OrcaSlicer-BambuLab was now hosted on his own FULU (Freedom from Unethical Limitations) Foundation GitHub . This is the version of OrcaSlicer that promised to restore the direct cloud connectivity that the company stripped away in early 2025, a move that many in the 3D printing community saw as the first step in locking the garden gates for Bambu Lab users.

Bambu Lab, a company with estimated revenue approaching $1 billion USD , threatened Independent developer Pawel Jarczak with a cease-and-desist over the free program. He then took the project down.

Rossmann, an advocate for Right to Repair and fully owning the products one purchases. He offered $10,000 in legal aid to Jarczak if he would keep his code posted, and encouraged his 2.5 million YouTube followers to contribute to the cause as well. Gamers Nexus followed suit by also hosting Jarczak’s OrcaSlicer-BambuLab code on its GitHub and pledging an additional $10,000 to the legal fund.

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Jeff Geerling, a respected Open Source software engineer, fan of Raspberry Pi’s, and owner of a Bambu Lab P1S, posted a YouTube video to his one million subscribers the same morning, saying that he would not purchase another Bambu Lab printer after this incident.

Jarczak was crowdfunding a modest $500 donation to buy a Klipper-based 3D printer for project testing. Despite Jarczak’s insistence that his fork relied entirely on publicly available AGPL-licensed code from Bambu’s own repository, he expressed no desire to tangle with the massive 3D printer company and took down the software.

Snapmaker has since stepped in with a donation of a Snapmaker U1 tool changer , which runs open-source Klipper, for Jarczak’s continued work. “We support creators, developers, and makers who contribute to the mission of democratizing the art of creation, develop open-source projects, and push the boundaries of 3D printing and maker hardware,” Blayne Sapelli, Snapmaker’s Head of PR, told Tom’s Hardware in a Discord private message. “We welcome them into our ecosystem and have provided machines, financial support, and engineering resources to a wide range of projects. You can expect to hear much more about these efforts in the near future.”

Bambu Lab maintains that this whole issue is a matter of structural vulnerability and stability for their cloud servers. In a blog post titled “ Setting the record straight on Cloud Access and Community ,” the company attempted to clarify its take on software modification. The company admitted that Bambu Studio is an open-source project under the AGPL-3.0 license, which is free to modify as users see fit.

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“At the same time, a license for code is not a pass to our cloud infrastructure,” the company said. These are two separate things, and the company insists that Jarczak’s fork crossed the line by injecting falsified identity metadata into its network communication. “In simple terms: it pretended to be the official Bambu Studio client when communicating with our servers.”

The post closed with a reminder that Bambu Studio can be run in LAN Mode or Developer Mode for those who do not wish to interact with its cloud network. They also invited the community to participate in its “ Bug Bounty Program, ” which rewards users for reporting security vulnerabilities in either its hardware or software through the proper channels. The amount of the rewards was not listed.

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