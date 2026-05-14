Louis Rossmann taunts Bambu Lab by hosting banned 3D Printer firmware fork, dares $1 billion company to sue him — more creators pledge support and boycotts, Snapmaker donates equipment to embattled developer

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Bambu Lab vs Louis Rossmann
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More people are taking a stand against Bambu Lab and its opposition to open source firmware, as Louis Rossmann posted yet another YouTube video taunting the 3D printing juggernaut into taking legal action. In the video, he stated the contentious fork of OrcaSlicer-BambuLab was now hosted on his own FULU (Freedom from Unethical Limitations) Foundation GitHub. This is the version of OrcaSlicer that promised to restore the direct cloud connectivity that the company stripped away in early 2025, a move that many in the 3D printing community saw as the first step in locking the garden gates for Bambu Lab users.

Bambu Lab, a company with estimated revenue approaching $1 billion USD, threatened Independent developer Pawel Jarczak with a cease-and-desist over the free program. He then took the project down.

Rossmann, an advocate for Right to Repair and fully owning the products one purchases. He offered $10,000 in legal aid to Jarczak if he would keep his code posted, and encouraged his 2.5 million YouTube followers to contribute to the cause as well. Gamers Nexus followed suit by also hosting Jarczak’s OrcaSlicer-BambuLab code on its GitHub and pledging an additional $10,000 to the legal fund.

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Jeff Geerling, a respected Open Source software engineer, fan of Raspberry Pi’s, and owner of a Bambu Lab P1S, posted a YouTube video to his one million subscribers the same morning, saying that he would not purchase another Bambu Lab printer after this incident.

“At the same time, a license for code is not a pass to our cloud infrastructure,” the company said. These are two separate things, and the company insists that Jarczak’s fork crossed the line by injecting falsified identity metadata into its network communication. “In simple terms: it pretended to be the official Bambu Studio client when communicating with our servers.”

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