Bambu Lab teases new A2L 3D printer — June 1 launch hints at a massive, budget-friendly bed slinger

Bambu Lab dropped a teaser Thursday morning, announcing the A2L, a mysterious new 3D printer launching on June 1. Normally, Bambu Lab sends Tom’s Hardware review units well in advance of printer launches, but today we are just as surprised as you to hear about this machine, so let’s engage in a little friendly speculation, shall we?

Bambu Lab has been refreshing its original lineup of 3D printers, starting with the popular P2S and most recently the X2D, which we still consider to be the best all-around 3D printer you could buy. It’s a no-brainer that the A1 would be next on the list, which could put to rest concerns over design flaws in a machine that is one of the most affordable entry points for new makers wanting a color 3D printer.

I popped over to the Bambu Lab forum to see what fans were saying about the bare bones announcement, which did not show a machine but only a six-color 3D printed “baby announcement” popping out of an envelope, complete with stickers and markers.