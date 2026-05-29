Independent cyber audit finds zero malware or backdoors in DJI drones — U.S. firm's hardware analysis challenges FCC ban amid ongoing $1.56 billion legal battle

DJI has published the results of an independent security assessment by U.S. cybersecurity firm OnDefend, which tested the DJI Air 3S consumer drone and Matrice 4E enterprise drone over five months and reported zero critical, high, or medium-risk findings. OnDefend also found no evidence of data being transmitted outside the U.S., no hidden backdoors, and no successful attempts to hack or tamper with either aircraft. The audit comes as DJI pursues a Ninth Circuit lawsuit against the FCC over the agency's decision last December to ban all new foreign-made drones from receiving U.S. equipment authorization, a move DJI claims will cost it $1.56 billion this year.

The ban took effect after a government-mandated national