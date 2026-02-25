DJI sues the FCC over its prohibition on importing new foreign-made drones into the US — Chinese firm contests its placement on the regulator's 'covered list'

Last year, the FCC banned new foreign-made drones and their parts from being sold in America. This included DJI, a Chinese manufacturer that holds a large percentage share of the consumer drone market. Under the ban, the firm could still sell existing models, but newer units would be prohibited from receiving regulatory approval. Today, DJI is moving to challenge that decision by suing the FCC.

According to Global Times, the company has filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, suing the FCC after it placed DJI on its "covered list" of companies that pose a threat to national security. Citing "serious procedural flaws and substantial defects" in the watchdog's decision, the drone maker argues the FCC "never identified any threat associated with DJI or its products."

In comments to photography blog PetaPixel, DJI said it has tried time and again to engage with Washington, but that it has "never been given the chance to provide information to address or refute any concerns." It went on to claim that by upholding such a "careless restriction," the government is denying the American public — including safety officers, farmers, and creators — access to its latest technology.

Previously, the Pentagon labeled DJI as a 'Chinese Military Company,' and the courts ruled in DoD's favor after DJI appealed. Separately, DJI avoided being banned by Congress in 2024 when the Senate didn't include the 'Countering CCP Drones Act' in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). At the time, the firm was given a year to get formally reviewed by a relevant state agency, which never happened, automatically putting DJI in the Covered List.

To clarify, DJI was never banned from importing drones (or its cameras) entirely; in fact, the Department of Commerce recently lifted its planned crackdown on Chinese drones, which means the outfit can still import them — the FCC just won't issue authorization for sale. That effectively constitutes an import ban because DJI wouldn't be able to register newly-launched models.

Washington has been wary of Chinese drones since 2016, but started acting aggressively against DJI in 2024. The company has been subjected to intense scrutiny ever since, confronted by multiple government agencies over alleged ties to the CCP. There have been no criminal or civil trials pertaining to its national security threat, only procedural challenges placed in the drone maker's way via regulatory means.

Ultimately, this appeal against the FCC is yet another effort by DJI to fight against what it claims have been baseless assertions from authorities. "[DJI] has long advocated for independent, objective review of its products," the company said, referring to how it welcomes an audit of its business. And thus, another court battle starts as DJI's U.S. operations hang in the balance.

