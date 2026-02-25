DJI sues the FCC over its prohibition on importing new foreign-made drones into the US — Chinese firm contests its placement on the regulator's 'covered list'

Another legal battle for survival comes DJI's way.

Last year, the FCC banned new foreign-made drones and their parts from being sold in America. This included DJI, a Chinese manufacturer that holds a large percentage share of the consumer drone market. Under the ban, the firm could still sell existing models, but newer units would be prohibited from receiving regulatory approval. Today, DJI is moving to challenge that decision by suing the FCC.

According to Global Times, the company has filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, suing the FCC after it placed DJI on its "covered list" of companies that pose a threat to national security. Citing "serious procedural flaws and substantial defects" in the watchdog's decision, the drone maker argues the FCC "never identified any threat associated with DJI or its products."

To clarify, DJI was never banned from importing drones (or its cameras) entirely; in fact, the Department of Commerce recently lifted its planned crackdown on Chinese drones, which means the outfit can still import them — the FCC just won't issue authorization for sale. That effectively constitutes an import ban because DJI wouldn't be able to register newly-launched models.

