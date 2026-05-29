Startup unveils underwater drone designed for protecting undersea cables — small drone dives to 1,640 feet, comes with four-hour battery endurance or unlimited range when tethered to surface power source
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By Jowi Morales published
It also features a software stack that could potentially allow it to operate as a singular unit with drones operating in the air, on the land, and on the surface.
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A startup just revealed an AI-powered uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) designed to operate at depths of up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) and come with a 22-pound (10-kilogram) payload. According to Marine Technology News, this undersea drone is capable of subsea infrastructure protection, inspections, and intervention. It can operate independently for up to four hours, but can extend inde