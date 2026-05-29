Linux prepares to axe legacy x32 hybrid mode — hybrid 32-bit/64-bit mode faces complete removal by 2027 due to low adoption

Linux developers are looking into retiring the x32 ABI that was introduced into the Linux kernel in 2012. Phoronix reports that Sebastian Andrezj Siewior of Lintronix has proposed removing the x32 ABI from the Linux kernel due to its obsolescence and lack of serious adoption since its debut. If no objections are raised, the x32 ABI will likely be removed from the Linux kernel by 2027.

x32 ABI was introduced to Linux in an effort to optimize the memory consumption of 64-bit programs. The application binary interface was designed to allow 64-bit processors and applications to operate in semi “64-bit/32-bit” hybrid mode. With x32 ABI, software is allowed access to the full 64-bit register file and data path but is restricted to using 32-bit pointers. For the uninitiated, a pointer is a binary number that keeps track of data that is held in system memory.

This ability allows the OS to use more than 4GB of RAM while keeping pointer sizes at just 4 bytes instead of 8 bytes (for 64-bit). This size difference is x32 ABI’s main selling point, as cutting the pointer size in half improved the amount of data that can fit in a CPU’s multiple caches and improved performance.