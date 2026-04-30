Save $800 on this Alienware Aurora 5080 desktop — 4K powerhouse with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage now just $2,899

If you're in the market for a new powerhouse gaming PC, but you're put off by spiralling RAM prices or the prospect of a DIY build, right now you can score a 4K gaming beast at Best Buy with a hefty saving. This Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor and a thumping RTX 5080 GPU, is now just $2,899, a massive $800 saving.

That's a big discount on the usual list price of $3,699 at both Best Buy and Dell's own website. Not only are you getting a capable CPU and a GPU juggernaut, but this PC also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, and plenty of space for expansion. In fact, this PC is only $200 more expensive than a 5070 Alienware Aurora from Best Buy, making the upgrade to a 5080 a no-brainer.

Save 22% ($800) Alienware Aurora RTX 5080: was $3,699 now $2,899 at Best Buy Get a fantastic Alienware Aurora gaming PC with RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, all in a pre-built package ready for 4K gaming out of the box.

The RTX 5080 is the second-best current-gen graphics card on the market right now, only overshadowed by the monstrous RTX 5090, which will set you back more than this entire PC all by itself.

Featuring 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, this title will chew through any 4K title with ease, offering high frame rates and smooth gameplay. Furthermore, it'll also unlock Nvidia's suite of AI-powered frame generation thanks to DLSS 4 and 4.5 support.