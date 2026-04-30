Save $800 on this Alienware Aurora 5080 desktop — 4K powerhouse with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage now just $2,899

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Offer ends May 2

Alienware aurora
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware / Dell)

If you're in the market for a new powerhouse gaming PC, but you're put off by spiralling RAM prices or the prospect of a DIY build, right now you can score a 4K gaming beast at Best Buy with a hefty saving. This Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor and a thumping RTX 5080 GPU, is now just $2,899, a massive $800 saving.

Alienware Aurora RTX 5080
Save 22% ($800)
Alienware Aurora RTX 5080: was $3,699 now $2,899 at Best Buy

Get a fantastic Alienware Aurora gaming PC with RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, all in a pre-built package ready for 4K gaming out of the box.

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The RTX 5080 is the second-best current-gen graphics card on the market right now, only overshadowed by the monstrous RTX 5090, which will set you back more than this entire PC all by itself.

Featuring 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, this title will chew through any 4K title with ease, offering high frame rates and smooth gameplay. Furthermore, it'll also unlock Nvidia's suite of AI-powered frame generation thanks to DLSS 4 and 4.5 support.

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GPU Benchmarks Hierarchy performance charts
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)