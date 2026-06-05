Aoostar mini-PCs bring elite Ryzen power in a tiny footprint for under $400

Mini-PCs have become increasingly popular systems for both home and office environments. However, don't let their size fool you, as these tiny systems often pack enough firepower to rival standard desktops. If a mini-PC purchase is in your short-term plans, Aoostar’s prominent lineup, such as the Maco, G-Flip, and Gem12 Max mini-PCs, is on sale during this 618 mid-year shopping festival on AliExpress with final prices between $300 and $398.

The orders ship directly from AliExpress’s U.S.-based local warehouses. The benefits of shipping locally include fast, free shipping within the U.S., buyer protection for added peace of mind, and, most importantly, no cross-border duties or unexpected import fees. Therefore, what you see at the checkout screen is what you end up paying.

In addition to the discounts available on Aoostar mini-PCs, AliExpress has released some coupon codes exclusive to U.S. customers for some extra savings. The higher the order, the greater the overall savings. The codes are case-sensitive and only applicable for single use per account, so make them count.

USAFF3 — $3 – $15

— $3 – $15 USAFF8 — $8 – $49

— $8 – $49 USAFF14 — $14 – $89

— $14 – $89 18USAFF — $18 - $99

— $18 - $99 USAFF24 — $24 – $149

— $24 – $149 29USAFF — $29 - $159

— $29 - $159 USAFF40 — $40 - $249

— $40 - $249 58USAFF — $58 - $339

— $58 - $339 USAFF60 — $60 – $399

— $60 – $399 USAFF75 — $75 – $499

— $75 – $499 USAFF93 — $93 – $599

— $93 – $599 USAFF120 — $120 – $700

Save 16% ($58) Aoostar Gem12 Max: was $357.93 now $299.93 at aliexpress.us The Gem12 Max features AMD's Ryzen 7 8745HS processor with eight Zen 4 execution cores and Radeon 780M graphics. It supports up to 128GB of memory via two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and up to 8TB of storage via twin M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots. Use the 58USAFF code at checkout.

Save 16% ($58) Aoostar Maco 6850H: was $364.50 now $306.50 at aliexpress.us As its name implies, this variant of the Maco features a Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H, an octa-core Zen 3+ chip with Radeon 680M graphics. It already comes with 24GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, so you can add your own storage through one of the three M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots. Use the 58USAFF code at checkout.

Save 16% ($58) Aoostar G-Flip: was $367.85 now $309.85 at aliexpress.us The G-Flip arrives with an octa-core Ryzen 7 H 255 Zen 4 processor and Radeon 780M graphics. It has space for two DDR5 SO-DIMM memory modules and two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs. What's unique about the G-Flip is the integrated five-inch HD screen. Use the 58USAFF code at checkout.

Save 13% ($60) Aoostar Maco 6850H: was $458.30 now $398.30 at aliexpress.us It has the same specifications as the variant we previously detailed (Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H and 24GB LPDDR5-6400). The difference is that this one includes a 1TB SSD. Use the USAFF60 code at checkout.

The Maco, G-Flip, and Gem12 Max lineups boast features such as an OCuLink connector to leverage eGPUs, dual 2.5 Gigabit connectivity, and USB 4 connections for fast communication with external storage mediums.

These Aoostar mini-PC deals are available for a limited time, or while supplies last. The Maco model, featuring a 1TB SSD, is available at its special promotional price until June 10. For customers interested in customizing their own builds, the barebones versions of the Gem12 Max, Maco, and G-Flip mini-PCs are on sale with discounted pricing extended through June 30.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.