Embracing the AI Era: Designing High Throughput, Low Latency AI Storage Solutions

The explosion of AI is further heightening demand for storage performance and capacity as organizations feed models and databases with unprecedented amounts of data, meaning the next generation of storage technologies will need to deliver even greater performance, density and capacity than ever before.

Supermicro's fourth annual Open Storage Summit brings together leading storage experts from across the industry including drive manufacturers, compute components manufacturers, software developers and of course Supermicro's industry leading system architects to discuss the latest in storage technologies and how they will solve tomorrow's data challenges from the data center right out to the intelligent edge.

This year’s Summit includes a roundtable keynote session followed by five focus sessions, with guests from the storage industry's leading players including Intel®, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron, Kioxia, Solidigm, and Samsung, as well as Supermicro’s storage software partners.

New Innovations For Storage Performance

Once-in-a-generation innovations are rare, but the world is at exactly that transition point with AI-enabled everything. Businesses around the world will find ways to use this rapidly evolving technology as an answer to ever more challenging business questions. Technology advances also require an evolution of the supporting enablers that make that advancement magical.

This session of our 2023 Open Storage Summit delves into building high performance storage architectures for the new generation of workloads.

From designing next-gen architectures for high-throughput, low-latency AI storage to discovering new media types and performance acceleration opportunities to make sure your AI tools truly differentiate your business, you will discover how customers are already using these tools to help push their organizations into the future.

Viewers of this segment will:

Be introduced to next-gen architectures for high-density AI storage and how they are developed

Understand how key storage drive vendors are developing next-generation storage media, that helps you sustainably grow storage to petabyte scale

Learn the advantages of using UP architecture for storage

Discover how high performance file systems such as Weka can further accelerate storage performance to open new business opportunities

