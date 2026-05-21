Don't settle for less and grab one of the finest Chromebooks for $699 — a 30% discount on the only Chromebook you'll ever need

No two Chromebooks are made the same. While some target cost-conscious buyers, others aim to deliver the most premium experience that a Chromebook can offer. Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus is the perfect example of the latter. At its regular price of $999, the Chromebook Plus represents a significant investment. However, with a generous 30% discount to bring the price down to just $699, it suddenly becomes a very attractive option. Best Buy is also selling more Chromebooks at amazing prices.

Starting from the inside out, the Chromebook Plus leverages Mediatek’s Kompanio Ultra 910, the flagship processor for Chromebooks. The high-end Arm-based chip features an octa-core hybrid architecture with clock speeds up to 3.6 GHz. It has more than enough firepower for your everyday activities.

ChromeOS is popular because of its lightweight nature and minimal hardware requirements, but having decent hardware can improve your experience. Lenovo paired the Kompanio Ultra 910 processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The latter may not sound like a lot if you were using Windows. Still, it's actually a lot of headroom for installing programs and storing data on ChromeOS, since the operating system requires 16GB of storage.

The Chromebook Plus offers a 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) OLED display. It also has a 60 Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 400 nits, and HDR 500 True Black for beautiful visuals, whether you're streaming your favorite movies or doing some light photo editing. The Chromebook Plus also features a 5-megapixel webcam and a dual-microphone array, an ideal combination for video conferencing or online classes.

Best Buy usually sells the Chromebook Plus for $999, and even on Lenovo’s official site, the device retails for $849.99 with occasional discounts and promotions. However, with 30% savings that slash the price tag to $699, this Chromebook Plus deal is simply too good to pass up if you've already decided to pick up a Chromebook as your next purchase.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals,