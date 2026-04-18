Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop is on sale for 19% off — MSI's Vector 16 has a 144 Hz screen, and comes with Pragmata for free

Laptops have become a lot more enticing as of late, especially if you've been looking to upgrade in this gloomy cycle of shortages. Even without the AI boom's consequences, laptops offer a great way to take your work on the go, but sometimes you want more than just a MacBook Neo. We've spotted a deal that could even replace some desktop systems: MSI's Vector 16 with an RTX 5070 Ti is just $1,529 on Newegg right now.

MSI has packed the Vector 16 with a 16-inch display running at 240 Hz, but since it's a 16:10 panel, you get a slightly above 1080p resolution. The machine is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, a high-end chip featuring 20 cores. The RTX 5070 Ti here is a 140W variant, with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Both memory and storage can be upgraded with secondary slots.

That entire combination makes the Vector 16 a competent performer across games and productivity workloads, such as editing. Backing up that grunt is a 90Wh battery that should easily last you all day with moderate tasks. The chassis is a bit old-school with its plastic build and loud fans, but if you look at it from another perspective, that suggests it should have better-than-average sustained performance.

Save 19% ($370) MSI Vector 16: was $1,899 now $1,529 at Newegg Whether it's buttery smooth gaming or critical video editing, there's nothing this laptop can't handle. Thanks to the powerful hardware combo of a 140W RTX 5070 Ti and a 20-core Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, you get dependable performance that's backed up by a solid battery.

The design is relatively modest for a gaming laptop, maintaining a stealthy aesthetic that'll only stand out when you want it to. You get a backlit keyboard with 24-zone RGB and a Copilot key that we all definitely love. There's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity, along with plenty of fast USB ports, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and even an onboard SD Card reader.

Did we mention this unit also comes with the new game Pragmata for free? That's worth $60 on its own, so you're technically saving $430! With a powerful hardware pairing, you'll certainly enjoy that game and many more without any hiccups. Sure, the Vector 16 doesn't have extras like an OLED display, but at just $1,529 right now, it's a great performer that doesn't compromise on the basics.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.