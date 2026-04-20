This Acer gaming laptop features an RTX 5070 Ti, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD for under $2,000 — save $650 on the Predator Helios Neo, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9

If you're in the market for a potent gaming laptop that will handle pretty much any title you throw at it, then this whopping discount on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 at Newegg is not to be missed. Thanks to the RAM crisis, the gaming laptop market is pretty bleak right now, but if you know where to look, there are bargains to be had. Right now at Newegg, you can get a 16-inch laptop with an RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and a 240Hz IPS display, all for less than $2,000. At $650 off, that's a 24% saving on the previous list price. Better still, you can save another $60 by using our exclusive code FUTUREGNB3OFF at checkout.

The beating heart of this laptop is the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a top-of-the-line Arrow Lake featuring 24 cores (eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) and boost clocks of up to 5.4GHz. That's paired with a potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti mobile GPU that will breeze through 1080p and 1440p titles on this 2560 x 1600 IPS display thanks to its 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

The headline attractions of this laptop are, naturally, its impressive processor and GPU pairing. However, it's quite easy to find laptops with decent headline specs that are let down by crummy RAM or SSDs. Not so with this Neo. The Intel Core Ultra 9 and RTX 5070 Ti are complemented by a very generous 64GB of DDR5 6400 RAM, a frankly astonishing amount given the current squeeze on RAM. Likewise, the SSD is a capacious 2TB Gen 4 number, meaning you'll have plenty of space to store your games and files.

As you'd expect, this laptop runs Windows 11, and comes with solid connectivity. There's Wi-Fi 6E for networking, and a singular port each for USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1. That means you can easily connect a dock or monitor to expand your setup.

As noted, the display is a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS WQXGA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It might not be a premium OLED display, but that will save you battery life, and the refresh rate is not to be sniffed at.

Overall, this is a really impressive laptop for the package. It's rare to see a high-specced laptop for under $2,000 these days. If it's still too pricy, you could save a further $500 by opting for this slightly less punchy, but no less impressive RTX 5070 version, which is just $1,499. At $350 off, this laptop features a more modest Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU with 20 cores and boosts of up to 5.2GHz. It has the same display as the more expensive model, but saves money with a trimmed 1TB SSD and just 16GB of RAM.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or