Act now and save £29 ahead of the Apple MacBook Neo release — £569 Apple Neo preorders on Amazon are live in the Spring Deal Days sale

Apple has a new laptop release on the very near horizon, and even though the new, smaller MacBook Neo is priced fairly, you can save even more if you preorder the new computer on Amazon ahead of Wednesday's official release date. The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and one of those deals is a 5% (£29.03) saving on the MacBook Neo launch price of £599.99, making it just £569.97. This is for only two of the colour schemes, though, the Indigo and Blush coloured MacBook Neo laptops.

The new MacBook Neo uses the A18 Pro chip, previously used in Apple iPhones, and has six cores, a single-core clock speed of up to 4.0 GHz, and up to 2.4 GHz in multi-core use case scenarios. Other features include a gorgeous 13-inch liquid retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam.

We reviewed the Apple MacBook Neo and were surprised by its premium feel and looks in comparison to the much more expensive MacBooks. The chassis of the Neo is premium, and the 13-inch liquid retina display is bright, with vivid colours. The touchpad is clickable anywhere on the pad, and overall, it's the most affordable MacBook laptop ever made.

Some things we weren't fans of, however, were the lack of backlighting on the keyboard, which made it harder to see keys in a darkened environment, and the lack of functionality labeling on the USB-C ports. The ports are quite different in the physical tasks they could handle. Apple's operating does notify you if you plug something like a small portable monitor into the USB-C port that doesn't support DisplayPort functionality, but it's a bit of a clunky design choice for Apple.

This is an interesting change for Apple and awesome if you're looking for an eBook-style laptop with a premium feel and build quality for a good price. The fact that you can already make a saving before the MacBook is even released is amazing and definitely something you should jump on if this is a product you're interested in. It's not a gaming laptop, and wouldn't be that effective as a high-productivity software machine, but for general internet activity and work/study use, it's a very enticing bit of kit.

