Act now and save £29 ahead of the Apple MacBook Neo release — £569 Apple Neo preorders on Amazon are live in the Spring Deal Days sale

Is this Neo the one?

Apple has a new laptop release on the very near horizon, and even though the new, smaller MacBook Neo is priced fairly, you can save even more if you preorder the new computer on Amazon ahead of Wednesday's official release date. The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and one of those deals is a 5% (£29.03) saving on the MacBook Neo launch price of £599.99, making it just £569.97. This is for only two of the colour schemes, though, the Indigo and Blush coloured MacBook Neo laptops.

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro
Save 5% (£29.03)
Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro: was £599 now £569.97 at Amazon

The MacBook Neo features a gorgeous 13-inch liquid retina display, an A18 Pro processor, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam. All packed in a thin and sturdy metal chassis.

This is an interesting change for Apple and awesome if you're looking for an eBook-style laptop with a premium feel and build quality for a good price. The fact that you can already make a saving before the MacBook is even released is amazing and definitely something you should jump on if this is a product you're interested in. It's not a gaming laptop, and wouldn't be that effective as a high-productivity software machine, but for general internet activity and work/study use, it's a very enticing bit of kit.

