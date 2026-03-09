Jump to:

The best Amazon UK Spring Deals Days tech sales 2026 — featuring the best prices on the latest gaming PCs, GPUs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and more

Spring Deals Days sales on PC hardware and accessories

It's the season for deals, and tomorrow brings Amazon's Spring Deals Days (10th - 16th of March, 2026) sales event to the UK. There are already savings to be had on a host of tech items ahead of the sales' official start. We're focusing solely on the UK in this roundup, scouring Amazon and all the main UK retailers like Currys, Argos, Scan, Overclockers, and more, for the best prices and discounts on a range of tech and tech-related products.

With the big push in AI affecting the prices on a host of our favourite hardware components, such as RAM, GPUs, and SSDs, now is more important than ever to search out the best deals and save some precious money.

Best Amazon UK Computer Deals

Geekom GT13 Max AI Mini PC
Save 20% (£224)
Geekom GT13 Max AI Mini PC : was £1,103 now £879 at Amazon
Windows 11 Pro comes with this funky little mini PC. Inside is an Intel Core U9-185H processor up to 5.1GHz, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Connect to the internet via dual Ethernet ports or with Wi-Fi 7.

ASUS V16 Gaming Laptop