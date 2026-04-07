Save up to $150 on Apple's brand-new M5-powered MacBook Air 13, now from just $949 — all models receive the biggest discount to date

Apple has had some recent successes with the release of the Neo, and is continuing the success with some great discounts on its 13-inch M5 MacBook Air laptops across the range. You can land one of Apple's new range of MacBook Air laptops with its biggest discount of $150. They haven't even been available for a month, but there are already some sizable discounts, and that's a welcome sight in the current economy. You can land the highest spec Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13 with 24GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for $1349.99, reduced $149.01 from the original $1499 list price. So if you're in the market for a new Apple MacBook Air, then now is a great time to pull the trigger with today's tasty discounts.

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All the MacBook Air models have a similar discount available, with the Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD priced at $1149.99, instead of $1299, a saving of $149.01. Last but not least is the Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of unified memory and a smaller 512GB SSD, priced at $949, a reduction of $150 from the $1099 list price.

Apple's latest M5 chip, incorporated in this new range of MacBook Air laptops, uses a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with incremental gains in speed and performance over the previous M4-generation of MacBook products. These slimline laptops also pack in Apple’s N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity, along with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP center stage camera, and Touch ID. The various configurations of hardware include up to 24GB of unified memory and SSD storage ranging from 1TB to 512GB.