Cyber Monday officially kicks off tomorrow, but already 3D printer vendors and big brand retailers have lots of sales and deals to choose from. Many of these are holdovers and continuations from the weekend, but we're also on the hunt for fresh and new deals. With no AI pricing crisis here, there's never been a better time to buy a 3D printer, with big savings and low prices everywhere.

We're tracking deals at Amazon, as well as big brand websites like Bambu Lab, Prusa, and Creality. Our 3D printing recommendations come from our years of hands-on testing and reviews, and we track all the prices year-round to make sure we know what's a good deal and what isn't.

There's a 3D printer for everyone, with all different shapes and sizes, functionality, and of course, price, so let us do the hard work and bring you the best recommendations. Here are all the deals you can get.

Hottest Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals

top-rated Save $60 Bambu Lab X2D: was $649 now $589 at Bambu Lab The Bambu Lab X2D is the best 3D printer we've reviewed, offering a great value given its inexpensive price, dual nozzle extruder, and auto bed leveling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($150) Snapmaker U1: was $849 now $699 at Amazon Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($200) Creality K2 Combo : was $549 now $349 at Creality Store Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($70) Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: was $549 now $479 at Bambu Lab Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($75) Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $359.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen. Read more Read less ▼

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.