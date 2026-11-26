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The first sub-$4,000 5090 laptop of the weekend — save a huge $1,300 on this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) This hefty Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is the first RTX 5090-powered laptop we've seen under $4,000. This is a huge spec with a 240Hz OLED display, 24GB VRAM GPU, a massive 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Save 25% ($1,300) Lenovo Legion Pro 7i : was $5,299.99 now $3,999.99 at BHPhoto The 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU, RTX 5090 (175W TGP) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of storage. The OLED display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Read more Read less ▼ With its 24 cores and performance core boost clocks of up to 5.5 GHz, this is a fantastic mobile CPU for both work and play. Combined with the laptop RTX 5090, the best laptop GPU on the market, this will make light work of any title you can throw at it in the 2560 x 1200 resolution. That stunning OLED will really make games pop, too. Also offers 1x Thunderbolt 4 port (USB-C), 1x 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-C), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB-A), a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jack, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. While we haven't reviewed this specific spec, in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, the laptop scored very well thanks to its exceptional OLED screen, aluminum chassis, and sharp webcam. - Stephen Warwick

The $599 MacBook Neo returns! Earlier this week, we highlighted a great deal on Apple's MacBook Neo, which is $100 off and back to its original launch price of $599. This is also better than the previous $50 discount to $649, so if you missed out the first time, this deal is now better! The $599 price gets you 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and is available in all four of Apple's vibrant colors. You can also snag the 512GB version for $699, a $100 discount. Save $100 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 at Amazon Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC.

Read more Read less ▼ The A18 Pro chip in the MacBook Neo is solid for single-core productivity performance excelling in single-core performance, though the 8GB can be difficult for serious multitasking. For people working on basic tasks, this is going to be sufficient.



There have been a handful of other deals on the Neo so far this week. We saw the base model drop to $599 (in citrus only) at one point, while the upgraded 512GB model with Touch ID dropped to $699 (in blush) at another. It's possible we'll see more color-specific price drops, but it's not a guarantee, and $649 isn't bad given the RAM situation. — Andrew E. Freedman

Rosewill’s SSD cloner is a life-saver when you need it, and currently just $32 at Amazon — its lowest-ever price (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Whether you need to upgrade your boot drive or you’re attempting to rescue the laptop or gaming PC of a friend or family member, an SSD cloner can make a scary, potentially tedious job surprisingly easy. I know because I bought this cloner a couple of years ago (when it cost about $15 more) and moved someone’s existing OS from an extremely cramped 128GB drive onto a faster 512GB drive in less than half an hour. And now Rosewill’s SSD cloner is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Save 15% ($5.70) Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $37.99 now $32.29 at Amazon With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this handy device makes it simple to move your files or OS from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives. Read more Read less ▼ Keep in mind this device only supports M Key PCIe / NVMe drives, so it won’t work with SATA M.2 drives. But it can work both as a standalone drive or with software if you need to, say, resize the partition. The Rosewill cloner is also handy for checking the contents of M.2 drives you may have lying around. But if that's all you need, you can get a good tool-free enclosure for less than $20 . -- Matt Safford