Gaming PCs are some of the most popular deals this Black Friday, because they're a more economical way to get into PC gaming now that component prices have gone up. Large vendors and OEMs are more insulated from price hikes on SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, and many have existing stock of quality parts. Therefore, buying a gaming PC is often now cheaper than building one by yourself.

That's because 32GB of RAM now costs just over $400, while a 1TB SSD is around $250 at standard market prices. An RTX 5090 is basically impossible to buy, while an RTX 5080 will set you back $2,000. So if you were to buy an RTX 5080 gaming PC, the GPU alone is worth $2,000, before you've added any other parts.

We're tracking all the best prices on gaming PCs at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg, using our hands-on testing, reviews, benchmark data, and price tracking to recommend the best deals.

Hottest Black Friday gaming PC deals

Asus ROG G700: was $1,999.99 now $1,849.99 at Amazon Asus ROG G700 gaming PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Read more Read less ▼

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 17% ($1,800) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $8,499 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. Grab $200 off with promo code BFMONTH at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($235.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,199.99 now $964 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼