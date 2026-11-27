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Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals live — the best RTX 5090, 5070, and 5060 gaming PCs, and more
Don't miss out on a great gaming PC this Black Friday
Gaming PCs are some of the most popular deals this Black Friday, because they're a more economical way to get into PC gaming now that component prices have gone up. Large vendors and OEMs are more insulated from price hikes on SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, and many have existing stock of quality parts. Therefore, buying a gaming PC is often now cheaper than building one by yourself.
That's because 32GB of RAM now costs just over $400, while a 1TB SSD is around $250 at standard market prices. An RTX 5090 is basically impossible to buy, while an RTX 5080 will set you back $2,000. So if you were to buy an RTX 5080 gaming PC, the GPU alone is worth $2,000, before you've added any other parts.
We're tracking all the best prices on gaming PCs at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg, using our hands-on testing, reviews, benchmark data, and price tracking to recommend the best deals.
Quick Links: Black Friday gaming PC deals
- Amazon: Best gaming PC deals
- Newegg: Up to 42% off gaming PCs
- Walmart: Up to half price on gaming PCs
- Dell: $1,000 off Alienware gaming PCs
Hottest Black Friday gaming PC deals
Asus ROG G700 gaming PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and 16GB of RAM.
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A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD.
Grab $200 off with promo code BFMONTH at checkout.
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This MSI gaming rig is configured with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285, Nvidia RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and 2TB SSD.
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This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.
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A powerful gaming PC from PC building outfit CyberPowerPC, this formidable rig comes equipped with the specs you'll need for serious 1440p and 4K gameplay. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
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The CyberPower Gamer Xtreme prebuilt PC offers a 20-Core Intel i7 14700F CPU, RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of storage, wrapped up in a white case, and flush with glowing RGB fans.
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Get a massive RTX 5090 gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, $800 off
If you want to buy one monster gaming PC and never think about your rig again, this is the deal for you. This massive Skytech Gaming PC from Best Buy is $800 off and gets you an RTX 5090, 64GB of DDR5, and 4TB of storage.
The RTX 5090 is currently $6,500, making up most of the price of this build, and buying a pre-built is really the only way to get your hands on one right now. 64GB of DDR5 RAM will set you back $1,000 in the current market, while a 4TB SSD is worth $400. As you can see, once you start pricing things up, buying a pre-built looks a lot more enticing in this economy. That's before mentioning the $600 CPU.
Get an RTX 5090 gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 64GB of DDR5, and 4TB of SSD storage.
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As per our benchmark testing data, the RTX 5090 can pump out nearly 90 fps in 4K with settings in High and even Ultra, all without using DLSS frame generation or upscaling technology. With 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, it is a monster GPU and the gold-standard for consumer graphics performance in the current market. This will play any title you can throw at it, no questions asked.
The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a massive 16-core CPU with AMD's 3D V-Cache technology. Not only will it work well for productivity applications, but this is a beastly gaming CPU with almost no downsides. This really is a true do-it-all top-of-the-line gaming PC. - Stephen Warwick
Get a budget gaming PC for 1080p — RTX 5060 with Intel Core i5-14400F now just $1141.99
Buying a gaming PC doesn't have to mean blowing thousands on an RTX 5090 rig with 9950X3D. If you just want something cheap and cheerful for Fortnite, The Sims, or your favorite strategy games, not much more than $1,000 will see you with a nice DDR5 RIG.
Get an RTX 5060 PC with 8GB of VRAM, Intel Core i5-14400F, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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This model comes with Intel's 10-core budget beast, the 14th generation i5-14400F for great gaming performance on a budget. You also get the RTX 5060 GPU, which can put out an average of nearly 65 frames per second in our 19-game test suite at 1080p, and thats without any help from Nvidia's DLSS technology.
This is definitely one of the best budget gaming rigs going right now, and comes from a reputable brand in Cyberpower.
Get an RTX 5060 Ti pre-built for just $1,299 — Intel Core i7 14400F, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD
Buying a PC on Black Friday doesn't have to mean spending the Earth. If you want a budget build, this Intel Core i7 14700F rig from Cyberpower is a fantastic cheap option for 1080p gaming. With an RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, this should be brilliant for entry-level gaming and could even be pushed to 1440p with Nvidia's DLSS technology.
The CyberPower Gamer Xtreme prebuilt PC offers a 20-Core Intel i7 14700F CPU, RTX 5060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of storage, wrapped up in a white case, and flush with glowing RGB fans.
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As you can see from our testing data, in our 19-game testing suite, the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB is good for average frame rates of 72 fps. This drops to around 46 at 1440p without any help from frame generation.
The CPU in this build is Intel's i7 14700F with 20 cores and 28 threads, boasting boost clocks of up to 5.4 GHz- a great processor for productivity and gaming.
Aside from the potent 20-core CPU and GPU for 1080, you also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 Home comes as standard, and the motherboard supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. There are also ports aplenty. - Stephen Warwick
Welcome to our Black Friday coverage of all the very best gaming PC deals you can buy, now the main event has started we're tracking all the latest and greatest deals! - Stephen Warwick