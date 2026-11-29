Cyber Monday is about to kick off, and we're continuing to track all the latest and greatest gaming PC deals over the weekend. With AI pushing up the price of PC components, buying a pre-built PC is more popular than ever, as one of the best ways to dodge the very worst in inflation on RAM, SSDs, and GPUs.

Along with the big savings, you also get the convenience of not having to put together your rig, and the ease of only dealing with one vendor should things go wrong. To that end, we're putting our extensive review and hands-on testing experience, our benchmark database, and our price tracking to use, bringing you the very best gaming PC deals.

While Cyber Monday hasn't officially started, many deals are already live at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, as well as major vendors like HP and Lenovo.

Hottest Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Save 20% ($235.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,199.99 now $964 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼