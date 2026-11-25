Given the rising prices of PC components, there has never been a better time than Black Friday to buy a pre-built system, and if you know where to look, you can find deals on systems for gaming from all the major retailers. In a world of expensive RAM and SSDs, it can also be a great way to get your hands on brand-new gear cheaper than MSRP.

There are two ways to get into PC gaming: buying the individual parts and building your own rig, or purchasing a prebuilt system from a system integrator or big box store. Purchasing a ready-made gaming PC can save you the time and labor of building your own rig from scratch, and these days, it can also save you a pile of cash.

We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date. We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list here. We've checked all the best deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. For more options on gaming PCs, check out our lists of the best gaming PCs and the best PC builds for gaming.

Best Black Friday Gaming PC deals

Save $300 Acer Nitro 85 N85-600-UR21: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Newegg This Acer desktop has an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and a pack-in keyboard and mouse. Read more Read less ▼

Asus ROG G700: was $1,999.99 now $1,849.99 at Amazon Asus ROG G700 gaming PC with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Read more Read less ▼

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($1,500) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $8,799 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to complement it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. Grab $200 off with promo code BFMONTH at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 10% ($300) iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R08V2: was $2,949 now $2,649 at ibuypower An AMD build is all the rage, given the power of 3D V-Cache, which is where this iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 gaming PC comes in. It features every gamer's dream in the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, still the best for gaming right now, along with a 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, a formidable option for 1440p. $100 extra off with BFMONTH promo code. Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($100.02) Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (RTX 5070): was $1,999.99 now $1,899.97 at Amazon Grab an excellent deal on a new Alienware Aurora gaming PC. Featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM, a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($850.99) msi Vision ZS Gaming Desktop: was $3,299.99 now $2,449 at Amazon The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, make this powerful MSI PC a great option for gaming at 1440p and 4K. This liquid-cooled machine ships with 32GB DDR5 and 2TB of SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Codex R2, RTX 5060, Core i5-14400F, 16GB DDR5 This MSI Codex R2 desktop comes with an RTX 5060, Core i5-14400F, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of DDR5 memory. It also comes bundled with a free keyboard and mouse. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($383.39) Lenovo Legion Tower 5: was $2,683.38 now $2,299.99 at Amazon This all-AMD Lenovo Legion Tower 5 PC is fitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D along with an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. Expect to solidly play at 1440p with this machine, with 4K potential in plenty of games. It has 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 19% ($500) iBuyPower RDY Element Pulse X R02: was $2,649 now $2,149 at ibuypower A gorgeous all-white build with specs ready for 1440p and 4K gaming. It has an RTX 5070, along with 32GB DDR5, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and a 1TB SSD. $100 extra off with BFMONTH promo code. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($250) iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Corsair Vengeance a7500 Gaming PC with RTX 5090 Grab this Corsair Vengeance a7500 RTX 5090 gaming PC with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD for unbeatable 4K gaming performance at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($235.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,199.99 now $964 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% ($800) Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop (RTX 5080): was $6,499.99 now $5,699.99 at Dell Packing one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Ultra 9 285K processor. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a powerful 1500W platinum-certified power supply. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060 Ti): $2,129.99 at Dell This Alienware Aurora rig boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Consider this for the gamer in your life without a ton of desk space. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($300) iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($500) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R01V2: was $3,299 now $2,799 at ibuypower A 4K-ready powerhouse with liquid cooling and a wrap-around glass case. This build combines the 9800X3D with the RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5060 iBuyPower Element Gaming Desktop: $1,599.99 at bestbuy.7tiv.net This 1080p gaming PC pairs the Ryzen 7 8700F with a GeForce RTX 5060. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($1,500) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R04: was $10,299 now $8,799 at ibuypower A powerhouse gaming PC with some of the best specs available. This rig has the 9950X3D fitted with the RTX 5090 to compliment it, as well as 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. $200 off with BFMONTH promo code Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($250) ABS Flavonius Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,499.99 now $1,249.99 at Newegg The ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC comes with a 10-core Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. This mid-range gaming desktop rig is ready for 1080p gaming. Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5080 Save 12% ($800) Dell Alienware Area-51: was $6,499.99 now $5,699.99 at Dell The Alienware Area-51 is a high-end gaming rig with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. It also comes equipped with 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 1500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply. Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5090 Save 9% ($1,000) Dell Alienware Area-51: was $11,499.99 now $10,499.99 at Dell The Alienware Area-51 sports a powerful Core Ultra 9 285K, GeForce RTX 5090, 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, and a very roomy 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD. Read more Read less ▼

$200 off with bfmonth code Save 15% ($600) iBuyPower RDY Y50 R02: was $3,899 now $3,299 at ibuypower You're getting the powerhouse 9800X3D with the RTX 5080 in this formidable 4K gaming PC from iBuyPower. It ships with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD. $200 off with BFMONTH promo code Read more Read less ▼

Gaming PC Specifications to look for

When looking for a new gaming PC, you need to pay special attention to specs. More recent and more powerful components are better, but this increases the overall price of the system. You can sometimes find gaming rigs that have last-generation parts that will still play games well and save some cash.

GPU: A choice between Nvidia, AMD, or Intel in your system will determine how well the computer game graphics are displayed on your monitor. Nvidia has the most powerful GPUs, with the likes of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, but AMD's RX 9070 XT is also a great mid-range card. See our GPU hierarchy for an idea of GPU performance.

CPU: Either AMD or Intel will get the job done, but AMD currently rules the roost in pure gaming benchmarks, with the 9000-series X3D processors providing the best performance.

Memory: At a minimum, you'll want 16GB of RAM. Operating systems and browsers can swallow a huge chunk of your available system RAM before you even boot your game. Having 32GB of memory is ideal for gaming if you can splurge.

Storage: With the size of AAA games constantly expanding, you ideally want a minimum of 1TB of storage, preferably in the form of a fast M.2 SSD. You can do better than a spinning hard drive.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.