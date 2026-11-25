If you want a great deal on a VPN, then Black Friday is a great time for it. All of the big providers have slashed their prices, meaning you can secure two-year deals at a fraction of what you'd pay for these providers monthly.

If you don't already have a VPN subscription, it's worth considering. We use the internet every day for shopping, work, and play. Our personal data is at risk of being stolen or misused on a level never seen before. Having a reputable VPN service can add peace of mind and protection whenever you're exposing your personal information to the internet. Be safer when connecting over a vulnerable open WiFi connection in a mall, hotel, or coffeehouse.

Whatever the scenario, you should prioritize your personal data safety and use a VPN to protect against personal data and identity theft. Here are some of the best VPN deals on offer for Black Friday right now.

Black Friday VPN Deals

● NordVPN: was $493.83, now $107.73 (78% off)

● Surfshark: was $538.65, now $67.23 (88% off)

● Norton VPN: was $224.98, now $69.93 (69% off)

● Proton Unlimited: was $119.88, now $77.88 (35% off)

● ExpressVPN: was $475.72, now $111.72 (77% off)

There are lots of good deals available from multiple VPN providers, all offering very similar services.

As one of the most well-known VPN services on our list, NordVPN is an easy recommendation for those seeking out an effective and affordable, privacy-focused virtual private network. Currently, you can pick up 24 months, plus 3 extra months of NordVPN Complete for just $107.73. That's a simply enormous 78% reduction in price compared to the original $493.83 cost.

The Surfshark One subscription choice is a full suite of tools that you can use to stay protected while you're online. The VPN supports unlimited connections and offers over 4,500 servers to connect to, hosted in 100 different countries, all for only $67.23 for a two-year subscription, with three extra months added for free.

Next up is one of the biggest VPN providers around. ExpressVPN has you covered for browsing the web on up to 12 simultaneous devices, with a massive 77% discount on this 24-month plan, where the price has been slashed to only $111.72, saving you a whopping $364, along with securing you four months of extra VPN coverage for free. on top.

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If you're looking for a privacy-focused VPN service, along with a password manager, email service, cloud storage, and more all rolled into one, then this Black Friday deal on Proton Unlimited, ProtonVPN's full security suite, brings it down to $77.88, compared to the $119.88 you'd otherwise be paying. It's also a half-price saving compared to the usual monthly cost over 12 months.

Norton VPN is just $59.85 for the 12-month Norton VPN Plus subscription, with three extra months added on, you're knocking over $60 off the usual $119.99 annual fee, making the monthly cost work out as just $3.99. That's less than a cup of coffee, and offers that essential protection while you're connecting your devices online.

These popular VPNs can be used on multiple devices simultaneously, including your phones, laptops, and tablets. All you need to do is install the apps on your Android or iOS device and sign in. Once you're connected, you can feel secure online when you connect to unfamiliar networks. Fast VPN connections, no-logs privacy promises, kill switches, ad and tracking blocking, plus anti-virus protection are covered by all of these top-tier VPN services.

All offer dedicated server locations across the globe, with varying numbers of physical servers located in multiple countries. This means that you get the best connection speeds possible, with the minimum amount of latency.

We primarily chose the longer two-year subscriptions as this offers the highest discount and the better monthly-average savings overall. Different VPN competitors offer free extra months to the subscription as perks, but some companies also only offer a maximum subscription length of one-year. Take a look at what each package offers you, and choose based on how well the service would fit your personal needs.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.