The ongoing global AI buildout keeps on squeezing the supply of consumer GPUs. Prices on graphics cards have gotten higher and higher throughout 2026, and industry leaders suggest that prices will only continue to rise. The 2026 Black Friday deals season may offer some relief if you need a new gaming GPU, at least versus current market pricing.

If you're in a position where you need to upgrade your GPU, or if you just want to get ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI's eventual PC release, prices now are as low as you're likely to find, possibly for years going forward.

Finding a graphics card anywhere near MSRP is largely a thing of the distant past in late 2026. We're now looking for lows relative to highly elevated current prices. And even then, the price-to-performance ratio of some graphics cards is low enough that we wouldn't recommend them at all. If you're going to spend lots of money on a graphics upgrade, you want to be sure it'll last.

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We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis, and then keep them listed here in this constantly updated article. We're seeing a lot better value on AMD and Intel cards than on Nvidia-powered offerings, but you can still find some savings on RTX cards.

The best deals on GPUs go out of stock quickly, as well. We're keeping this list updated around the clock with the latest prices, so check back regularly if you're shopping for a particular GPU.

To make sure you're spending your hard-earned cash wisely, make sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for gaming before jumping on any juicy-looking deal this Black Friday season.

Check out our list of the best graphics cards for targeted purchasing advice across a range of price points, and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to view evergreen performance data, regardless of sales trends.

Top Black Friday GPU Deals: Nvidia, AMD, and Intel

Save 9% ($27.50) ASRock Arc B570 Challenger 10GB OC: was $307.49 now $279.99 at Newegg Need the cheapest graphics card worth buying in 2026? The Arc B570 is it. This handsome ASRock card is pretty punchy and also sports 10GB of VRAM. Clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($127) ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 GRE EVO: was $826.99 now $699.99 at Newegg This Asus RX 9070 GRE offers strong performance and some of the best bang for the buck you'll find in today's wild graphics card market. Grab it while you can, and be sure to clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Nvidia RTX 50-Series Deals

PNY GeForce RTX 5060 OC Dual Fan: $449 at Walmart f you need the best relatively affordable graphics card for 1080p gaming, the RTX 5060 is it, hanks to solid performance and support for the full DLSS 4.5 feature set. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% ($40) Gigabyte Eagle RTX 5060 Ti 8GB: was $519.99 now $479.99 at Newegg This RTX 5060 Ti 8GB gives you more performance than the RTX 5060 for 1080p and 1440p raster gaming, and it's not much more expensive than entry-level Blackwell. Clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 6% ($30) Zotac RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC: was $529.99 now $499.99 at Newegg The cheapest RTX 5060 Ti 8GB cards are now selling for about the same price as 5060s, so unless you need to save every last dollar, get a nice helping of extra performance over those lower-end cards for not that much more cash. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition: $1,400 at Best Buy The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is our pick for the best enthusiast graphics card for any way you'd want to game, and this Asus model is the cheapest around right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $540 Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5090 Infinity: was $7,189.99 now $6,649.99 at Newegg Free Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite Ice motherboard There aren't any "deals" on the RTX 5090, with even this model selling for more than triple MSRP. Given how the market is right now, however, this is one of the better prices available, and it comes with a free motherboard if you absolutely need an RTX 5090. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series Deals

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 GRE 12GB: was $773.99 now $719.99 at Newegg AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE offers strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance for a relatively low price. Clip the on-page coupon and get this Gigabyte card for one of the lowest prices we've seen of late. Read more Read less ▼

Free ASRock Rock 360 AIO Asrock Challenger Radeon RX 9070: $749.99 at Newegg The Radeon RX 9070 offers an extra shot of performance over the RX 9070 GRE for 1440p gaming, and its 16GB of RAM even lets you explore 4K gaming with upscaling. Read more Read less ▼

Save $177 Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 Gaming 16GB: was $991.99 now $814.99 at Newegg The Radeon RX 9070 offers an extra shot of performance for 1440p gaming, and its 16GB of RAM even lets you explore 4K gaming with upscaling. These cards are getting scarce, so get in on this deal while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($165) Asus Prime RX 9070 XT OC 16GB: was $1,144.99 now $979.99 at Newegg If you'd like a different spin on an RX 9070 XT, this Asus Prime card is available for the same price as the ASRock above. Just clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best deal. Read more Read less ▼

Free ASRock Rock 360 AIO ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT : $999.99 at Newegg Free ASRock AIO with purchase, LIMITED TIME ONLY The RX 9070 XT is AMD's fastest RDNA 4 card, and ASRock's Steel Legend version boasts a spiffy white-and-silver color scheme and a large triple-fan cooler for cool and quiet operation. Grab it for the lowest price we've seen. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 9070 XT: $1,034.99 at Amazon The RX 9070 XT is AMD's most powerful RDNA 4 card, and this Gigabyte model is the cheapest available right now. Get it for fast 1440p and 4K gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday Intel Arc GPU Deals

Save 11% ($41) ASRock Challenger Arc B580: was $370.99 now $329.99 at Newegg The Arc B580 features Intel's Battlemage architecture and 12GB of video memory. It comes bundled with a free ASRock 360mm AIO and two game codes. Read more Read less ▼

What to Look for in a Black Friday Graphics Card Deal

When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.

🔎 What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.

🔎 How many FPS do you consider smooth? Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares.

🔎 Do you have enough power? Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card.

🔎 Will it fit in your case? If you've got a small PC case, make sure you check the length of the card against the case's clearance numbers.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on the retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value' due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.