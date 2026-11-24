Gaming Laptop Deals (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's time for Black Friday deals, so if you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop, you're in the right place. We're constantly combing through the best deals across multiple retailers, such as Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Amazon, backing up our deal selections with in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and comprehensive historical pricing analysis. We're checking deals around the clock to find the best options and keep this page up to date, but please note that they often won't last long, so you'll need to act quickly.

There may also be some older laptops, which you should definitely avoid. For instance, anything older than one generation is better off avoided. If you have the cash, spring for a system with a GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and at least 512GB of storage.

We also maintain lists of the best gaming laptops, the best gaming laptops under $1,500, and the best gaming laptops under $1,000, should you want to peruse some of our favorites.

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Save 24% ($550) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,597 now $1,179.99 at Amazon This ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 display, an RTX 5060, and an Intel Core i7-14650HX alongside 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($900) Dell Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell The Alienware 16 Aurora is a gaming laptop casual gamers should definitely consider. It has a 10-core Core 7 240H CPU and a GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, plus 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($700) MSI Crosshair 16: was $2,099 now $1,399 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($200) MSI Crosshair 16: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 16-core Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes installed. Read more Read less ▼

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription with Ad Free: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get an ad-free experience across the site, daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($525) HP Victus 15.6-inch (RTX 4050, 16GB RAM): was $1,474.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy The RTX 4050 is Nvidia's last-gen entry-level GPU, but it's still powerful enough for gaming at 1080p in most games on medium graphics presets. The 15.6-inch screen on this HP Victus laptop supports a 144Hz refresh rate, while 16GB of RAM means you're only compromising on storage, with a 512GB SSD included, along with an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS CPU. Read more Read less ▼

Free Game with purchase Save $350 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025): was $4,499.99 now $4,149.99 at Newegg Get a great deal on this flagship-class ROG Strix Scar 16 gaming laptop from Amazon. You get the Core Ultra 9 2875HX 8p/16e (24 threads) processor, 32GB dual channel DDR5-5600 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, a 16-inch Mini-LED display (2560x1600) with fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and the pièce de résistance, a dedicated RTX 5090 24GB laptop GPU. You'll be able to play most any game with high frame rates or even run your own local AI. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($402.50) Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,599.99 now $2,197.49 at Walmart The hardware included inside the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro includes Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($300) Dell Alienware 16X Aurora: was $3,149.99 now $2,849.99 at Dell The Alienware 16X Aurora is a capable gaming laptop with solid hardware. It features a powerful 24-core Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU, a GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5070 Save 9% ($250.99) Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop: was $2,649.99 now $2,399 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion 5i uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with Nvidia's mobile RTX 5070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD installed. The laptop features a 16-inch screen with a sharp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 240Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Productivity Laptop Deals

HP OmniBook Ultra: $3,199.99 at bestbuy.7tiv.net The OmniBook Ultra rocks Nvidia's latest RTX Spark N1X 20-core CPU, 32GB LPDDR5X-9400 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD. It also has a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen Read more Read less ▼

More Tech Deals

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If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.