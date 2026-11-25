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The cheapest RAM you can buy right now — 32GB of DDR5-6000 for $419.99 RAM prices are tough right now, so finding a good deal is more important than ever. 32GB of DDR5-6000 remains the standard in terms of capacity and speed, especially for gaming. You don't need more, necessarily, but less will hamstring performance. To that end, we're tracking the cheapest kits at that configuration. Right now, the cheapest one is $419.99 at Newegg. Save $40 Patriot Viper Venom 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36: was $459.99 now $419.99 at Newegg The Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 memory kit here goes up to 6000 MT/s with a CAS latency of CL36. It supports one-click overclocking through AMD's EXPO.



$40 off w/ promo code BFEF202 Read more Read less ▼ Of course, these aren't the prices we saw on RAM a year ago during Black Friday, but those days are gone, sadly. 32GB of DDR5 now costs around $500, normally, so these make for some pretty big savings. - Stephen Warwick

Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is now just $109 — 27% off both colors, back to all-time low Whether you're a streamer or just looking to boost productivity, Elgato's Stream Deck adds 15 customizable LCD keys to your setup for instant, one-touch control of your favorite apps. You can use it to tune your audio, adjust lights, mute your microphone, or really anything else you can think of. The MK.2 version is normally $149, but now both the black and white models are down to $109.99 at Amazon, less than $2 shy of their lowest-ever price of $108.25. Save 27% ($40) Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The MK.2 features 15 customizable LCD keys that work with Elgato's Stream Deck ecosystem. Read more Read less ▼ The standard MK.2 Stream Deck comes with 15 customizable LCD keys in a three-by-five configuration. The faceplate is interchangeable, and the USB-C cable is detachable, with a desktop stand for a 45-degree tilt. The buttons can be programmed for tons of functions that you might otherwise perform with your mouse and keyboard, as well as for executing macros and interactions with peripherals and devices. You can read our full review of the Stream Deck MK.2 here. — Stephen Warwick

A behemoth RTX 5090 laptop at Newegg — save $350 on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) We absolutely love the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, with its excellent display, upgrade options, and strong gaming performance. It scored four stars in our review of the 5080 version, and the 5090 model on sale here is even more powerful. Right now, Newegg has slashed $350 off the price, bringing it to $4,149.99. Free Game with purchase Save $350 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025): was $4,499.99 now $4,149.99 at Newegg You get the Core Ultra 9 2875HX 8p/16e (24 threads) processor, 32GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM, a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, a 16-inch Mini-LED display (2560x1600) with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and the pièce de résistance, a dedicated RTX 5090 24GB laptop GPU. You'll be able to play most games at high frame rates or even run your own local AI. Read more Read less ▼ The headline feature of this monstrous laptop is, of course, the RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM, which will play any game at the 2560 x 1600 resolution. Heck, you could even use it to run some local AI if you really wanted to. While we didn't test this specific configuration in our review, as you can see from our benchmark data, the RTX 5090 laptop GPU is no slouch: Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original The CPU is Intel's Arrow Lake-HX Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. This 24-core monster has a max boost clock of 5.4 GHz, with a base power draw of 55W. Combined, the CPU and GPU should support playing any game on the market today. The display is a 2560 x 1600 Mini-LED with a 240Hz refresh rate, a really rich display that we loved in our review. Other components include 32GB of DDR5 5600 RAM, a 2TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD, Windows 11 Pro, three USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 5 80 Gbps ports (w/DP support), and a single 3.5mm combo audio jack. You also get 2.5 GbE Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7. A laptop of truly obscene power. - Stephen Warwick

Smashing OLED deal at Amazon UK — £60 off the AOC Agon Pro If you want to upgrade your gaming PC without spending tons on a new GPU, SSD, or RAM, an OLED gaming monitor is one of the easiest (and most affordable) upgrades you can make right now. At Amazon UK, this AOC Ago Pro 27-inch OLED monitor is £60 off, just £20 off the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Save 17% (£60.48) AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2AM - 27 inch QHD OLED monitor: was £350.47 now £289.99 at Amazon Get a 27-inch QHD OLED monitor with a 280Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms GtG response time, HDR 400, and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Read more Read less ▼ A sub-£300 27-inch OLED monitor is great value. This will power 1440p gaming at high-refresh rates, provided you have the gaming hardware to match. It also comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports (so you could also use this with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5), as well as DisplayPort, a USB hub, and an audio jack. - Stephen Warwick

Grab a 4K-ready CyberPowerPC for just $2,099 — liquid-cooled 7800X3D paired with RTX 5070 A solid pre-built is one of the best ways to get around massive price inflation on SSDs, RAM, and GPUs. This CyberPowerPC gaming rig at Newegg is a fantastic deal at $130 off, now just $2,099. Save 6% ($130.99) CyberPowerPC Gaming PC (7800X3D w/ RTX 5070 & 32GB DDR5): was $2,229.99 now $2,099 at Newegg A powerful gaming PC from PC building outfit CyberPowerPC, this formidable rig comes equipped with the specs you'll need for serious 1440p and 4K gameplay. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Read more Read less ▼ As our CPU benchmark data shows, the 7800X3D can still stack up to the best CPUs on the market, including AMD's potent 9000-series SKUs. This is a formidable rig for gaming thanks to the 8-core AM5 CPU. That CPU is paired with an RTX 5070, a brilliant GPU for 1440p and even 4K gaming with help from Nvidia's DLSS multi-frame generation technology. With 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, this card is the perfect pairing for the 7800X3D. Otherwise, this rig is supported by 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. You also get liquid cooling to keep the CPU cool, as well as a plethora of RGB fans all packaged in a stylish case. This is one of the better gaming PCs out there at a price that won't break the bank. - Stephen Warwick

A monster gaming laptop at Amazon UK — get the Acer Predator Helios 18 for just £2,799 with RTX 5080 This absolutely monstrous gaming laptop ships with an RTX 5080 GPU, 18-inch Mini LED display, 1TB Gen 5 SSD, and 32GB of RAM. Under the hood, there's Intel's Arrow Lake-HX Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. This 24-core, 24-thread mobile CPU boasts boost clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz. Save £500 Acer Predator Helios 18 AI Gaming Laptop (RTX 5080): was £3,299.99 now £2,799.99 at Amazon Get an RTX 5080 laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB of RAM, a 1 TB Gen 5 SSD, and an 18-inch Mini-LED 250Hz display. Read more Read less ▼ The spec sheet on this laptop is frankly eye-watering. The display is a massive 18-inch, 250Hz WQXGA Mini LED, a vast size for gaming and productivity. Alongside the aforementioned processor, which packs a serious punch, you get the RTX 5080 laptop GPU. The Mobile version features 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM for gaming, as well as 7,680. This will chew through games at the native resolution of 2560x1600. You also get that all-important 32GB of RAM, plus 1TB of SSD storage for your games and files. This one is an absolute knockout at Amazon UK - Stephen Warwick

Save 24% on this excellent TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router — get blazing fast wireless for less (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) A good Wi-Fi router is a serious upgrade to your home, and Wi-Fi 7 is the current gold standard. We loved this TP-Link Archer BE770 tri-band router when we reviewed it, and now it is a massive 24% off at Amazon, down to just $280. Save 24% ($89.80) TP-Link Archer BE770: was $369.99 now $280.19 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that offers incredibly fast speeds on the 5 GHz and 6 GHz wireless bands. It also offers a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and a 10 Gbps LAN port to handle your faster fiber internet connections and wired devices. Read more Read less ▼ This router boasts excellent 6 GHz performance — around 2,500 Mbps in iPerf 3 — and great 5 GHz performance of around 1,500 Mbps. It also features a 10 Gbps LAN port, as well as four 1 Gbps LAN ports. That's not many for a $400 router, but a much easier sell at this discounted price of $280. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) This router also comes with a HomeShield suite of security features including a network scanner to check for security risks and monitor performance. As per our router expert Brandon Hill, this is a very easy Wi-Fi 7 upgrade recommendation at just $280. - Stephen Warwick

Get a touchscreen LCD for your rig — Corsair Xeneon Edge just £175 or $199. The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a nifty 14.5-inch 2K portable LCD touchscreen for your PC. You can use it in a number of different ways: embedded in a compatible Corsair case, mounted on your setup with magnets, or just sat on your desk as a standalone monitor. It can be used to keep an eye on your PC's vital signs, as a media control unit for apps like Spotify, or as a streaming extension for monitoring chat or as a virtual Stream Deck. Now at its lowest-ever price in the UK, it's just £174.99. You can also score it in the US for $199 instead of $249.99, a $50 saving. Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼ Save 20% (£45) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was £219.99 now £174.99 at Amazon This same display is discounted at Amazon UK in two colors, and is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Get the same 2560 x 720 p display with an LCD touchscreen. Read more Read less ▼ With its 60 Hz refresh rate and multi-touch, the Xeneon Edge is one of the most popular PC accessories going right now, and makes for a really novel and unique upgrade to your space. It also comes with 14 magnets so you can attach it at will to any metal surface. There are tons of built-in widgets available through Corsair's marketplace, including many free options such as NVA live scores or a Steam deal tracker. You can even 3D print your own accessories to customize it. - Stephen Warwick

Dell's MacBook Neo rival hits all time low — $549 for the XPS 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) If you want a Windows alternative to the MacBook Neo at a price that won't break the bank, this Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core 5 CPU is now just $549.99. Save $200 Dell XPS 13: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core 5 320, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼ This model comes with Intel's Wildcat Lake Core 5 320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, matching the Neo in terms of specs. You also get a backlit keyboard, which you won't find on the MacBook, as well as a higher-resolution 2560 x 1600 touch screen. As our testing shows, the Dell can't beat the Mac for outright performance, but it does run Windows and is $100 cheaper at the current prices. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) If you'd rather have the Neo, the cheapest price is currently $649 at Amazon, a $50 saving on the list price, which Apple increased not long after launch. Save $50 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC. Read more Read less ▼ Either of these will serve you well if you want a lightweight, portable computer for basic tasks like word processing, checking your emails, and on-the-go college assignments. However, they won't cut the mustard if you're looking for something to game on, edit videos, or do anything else graphic intensive. - Stephen Warwick

Record low price on the king of gaming CPUs The legendary Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU may not be the out-and-out fastest gaming CPU on the market anymore, but it is still the best thanks to its devastating gaming performance and its much lower power draw versus the 9850X3D. It just hit a new lowest-ever price at Amazon UK, now just £312.99. This is perfect for anyone on AM5 looking for an upgrade, or anyone who wants to build a storming gaming PC in the Black Friday sales. That's a lot cheaper than it was in the June sales, when we saw it at £339.99. Save 9% (£32.01) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was £372 now £339.99 at Amazon This 8-core X3D beast of a processor is on sale at its lowest ever price right now. While the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D is faster by around 3%, benchmark data compiled by the Tom's Hardware team confirms how close of a run it is, with this CPU requiring 30% more electrical power for almost the same performance. Read more Read less ▼ As you can see from our testing data, this is an unbelievable CPU for gaming. It powers high frame rates thanks to its industry-leading 3D cache, which means the CPU has to fall back on your RAM much less often, drastically boosting frame rates. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original This is a CPU that needs no introduction and leads the pack even at its list price. At £312.99, I'm seriously considering buying one myself. - Stephen Warwick

4TB SSD for just $0.10 per GB One of the best SSD deals we've seen in the US so far is this excellent Team Group T-Force G50 Evo. This Gen 4 M.2 2280 drive is one of the cheapest 4TB drives out there right now at $0.10 cents per GB. With AI inflating the cost of storage and RAM, this is as good as it gets for a high capacity drive these days. Save $86 on the list price bringing the cost to just $399. Save 18% ($86) Team Group T-Force G50 Evo M.2 2280 4TB PCIe 4.0 x4: was $485.99 now $399.99 at Newegg This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼ An entry-level drive, this PCIe 4.0 model offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,700 MB/s. It also features SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer. While this certainly isn't the fastest drive on the market, it is more than enough for an all-around drive for storing games and files, if not for higher-octane use cases like video editing, or anything else latency-intensive. - Stephen Warwick

It's Stephen to start you off this morning, bringing you a host of deals from the US and the UK!