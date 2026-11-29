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Get a tiny yet mighty touchscreen LCD screen for your rig — Corsair Xeneon Edge is now just $199, saving you 50 smackers The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a nifty 14.5-inch 2K portable LCD touchscreen for your PC. You can use it in a number of different ways: embedded in a compatible Corsair case, mounted on your setup, or just sitting on your desk as a standalone monitor. You can use it to keep an eye on your PC's vitals, as a media control unit for apps like Spotify, or as a streaming extension for monitoring chat or use as a virtual Stream Deck. You can also score it in the US for $199 instead of $249.99, a $50 saving. Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼ With its 60 Hz refresh rate and multi-touch, the Xeneon Edge is one of the most popular PC accessories right now and makes for a really novel and unique upgrade to your space. It also comes with 14 magnets, so you can attach it at will to any metal surface, perfect for your PC case. There are tons of built-in widgets available through Corsair's marketplace, including many free options such as NVA live scores or a Steam deal tracker; if you're into human- or vibe-coding, you can even make your own. You can even 3D print your own accessories to customize it if you want to go the hardware tweaker route. - Stephen Warwick

Your last chance to save 25% on the best PC speakers around — grab the Audioengine A2+ Gen3 speakers for $76 off The Audioengine A2 Gen3 speakers are the best premium PC speakers you can buy, and they’re on a rare discount leading into Cyber Monday for 25% off. This is the only time this year these speakers have gone on sale, and we don’t expect to see another sale for another 12 months. All five colors are eligible for the discounted price, including white, black, red, yellow, and a smooth forest green. Save 25% ($76) AudioEngine A2 GEN3: was $299 now $223 at Amazon One of the best desktop speakers we've tested, now updated with USB-C and aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC, and SBC for stellar wireless connectivity up to 100 feet, these are an excellent audio upgrade for any desk. Read more Read less ▼ Audioengine uses real wood cabinets, driving audio through 2.75-inch aramid fiber woofers and 0.75-inch silk dome tweets. Powering the speakers is a new Class D amp exclusive to Gen3 models, delivering a peak power output of 60W across both speakers. As usual, Audioengine includes a soft bag for the speakers, along with a power cable, speaker wire, and a 3.5mm audio cable. In addition to the new power amp, these speakers include a USB-C connection (previously, it was micro-USB), as well as aptX support via the Bluetooth connection. Between 3.5mm, USB-C, Bluetooth, and RCA connections, the speakers work with virtually any device. — Jake Roach

Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is now just $109, two dollars away from an all-time low Elgato's MK.2 version of the Stream Deck is normally $149, but now both the black and white models are down to $109.99 at Amazon, less than $2 shy of their lowest-ever price of $108.25. Whether you're a streamer or just looking to boost productivity, Elgato's colorful Stream Deck adds 15 customizable LCD keys to your setup for instant, one-touch control of your favorite apps. You can use it to adjust lights, tune your audio, or mute your microphone- or really anything else you can think of, as it supports a wide range of customizations. Save 27% ($40) Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The MK.2 features 15 customizable LCD keys that work with Elgato's Stream Deck ecosystem. Read more Read less ▼ The standard MK.2 Stream Deck comes with 15 customizable LCD keys in a three-by-five configuration. The faceplate is interchangeable, and the USB-C cable is detachable, with a desktop stand for a 45-degree tilt. The buttons can be programmed for a plethora of functions that you would normally perform the hard way with your mouse and keyboard, as well as for executing macros and interactions with peripherals and devices. You can read our full review of the Stream Deck MK.2 here. — Stephen Warwick

The monstrous T-Force Vulcan Z 4TB is now just $321.99, a mere $0.08 per GB The Team Group T-Force Vulcan Z has been around for years — we originally reviewed it back in 2019 — and like just about everything else in the world, it's unfortunately suffered due to the flash pricing crisis. This is a SATA SSD, so it's far slower than even a PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive, but it offers a lot of space at 4TB. The cheapest NVMe drive you'll find with 4TB is the T-Force G50 Evo for $399.99, but the deal has unfortunately sold out. code BFF3365 Save $30 TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z 4TB: was $351.99 now $321.99 at Newegg The T-Force Vulcan Z 4TB is a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with a DRAM-less design.



Use code BFF3365 to save an additional $8 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼ As a SATA SSD, the drive is slow by modern standards, with sequential performance rated at 550 MB/s and 510 MB/s for reads and writes, respectively, but that's right at the limits of the interface. The drive doesn't include a DRAM cache, instead leaning on HMB for caching. Although much slower than an NVMe drive, even a SATA SSD is around five times as fast as a 7,200 RPM drive, nearly maxing out a SATA III connection. Especially for older games and media, the practical difference between a SATA SSD and even a cutting-edge NVMe drive is small. — Jake Roach

This is the cheapest RTX 5060 you can find in stock at $439.99, $80 off selling price GPU deals are few and far between, and even among the deals that are available, you're stuck spending over MSRP (often by hundreds of dollars). This Zotac RTX 5060 AMP is also over MSRP, but it's the cheapest option you can get right now for Nvidia's "entry-level" RTX 50-series GPU, marked down to $439.99 at Newegg. free gpu holder with purchase Save 15% ($80) Zotac Amp RTX 5060: was $519.99 now $439.99 at Newegg This RTX 5060 gives you solid, efficient 1080p performance at the lowest price we've seen during the frenzy. Read more Read less ▼ Nvidia's xx60-class GPUs are workhorses, and the RTX 5060 is no different. It has plenty of grunt to power high-end 1080p gaming, and it comes with access to Nvidia's illustrious DLSS suite, including Super Resolution, Multi-Frame Generation, and Neural Rendering via DLSS 5. (Image credit: Future) At 1080p, the RTX 5060 matches the performance of the last-gen RTX 4060 Ti, and it's just short of AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB (a GPU that's selling for at least $100 more right now). It's a solid all-around performer for 1080p, and it should last you for years, though mind the 8GB frame buffer. At higher resolutions, that can pose limitations on performance, especially with the full DLSS suite running. — Jake Roach

While Cyber Monday technically doesn't start until tomorrow, many retailers including Amazon have already launched their Cyber Monday promotions, so lets see what we can find!