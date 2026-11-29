Live
Best Cyber Monday 2026 tech deals — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
Cyber Monday approaches!
Black Friday is over, and Cyber Monday has arrived. In PC gaming and tech hardware, that means more big savings on all your favorite brands from vendors like Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart. While Cyber Monday is technically tomorrow, everyone is already hitting the big sales.
We continue to track the best deals on CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, gaming laptops, desktops, tools, and more. Our guidance comes based on our years of hands-on testing and reviews, our extensive benchmark database, and price tracking, to ensure we only recommend deals that are actually good.
Finding a PC hardware deal is more difficult than ever this year, but we're doing the hard work so you don't have to. Here are the best deals we've found.
Quick Links: Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: All Cyber Monday deals
- Newegg: Up to 69% off PC hardware
- Best Buy: Up to $1,200 off Gaming Laptops
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Dell: Up to 40% off Dell productivity and gaming monitors
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PC deals
Hottest Cyber Monday Tech Deals
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
Read moreRead less▼
Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
Read moreRead less▼
Get an affordable gaming PC upgrade with iBuyPower's Slate desktop. This system comes with a 10-core Intel Core Ultra 5 225F CPU and an Arc B570 GPU for solid 1080p gaming performance.
Read moreRead less▼
This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC.
Read moreRead less▼
The Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core 5 320, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
Read moreRead less▼
This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s.
Read moreRead less▼
Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
Read moreRead less▼
This external power button has a 2-meter (~78 inches) cabl, along with a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.
Read moreRead less▼
This optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.
Read moreRead less▼
Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7.
Read moreRead less▼
* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get a tiny yet mighty touchscreen LCD screen for your rig — Corsair Xeneon Edge is now just $199, saving you 50 smackers
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a nifty 14.5-inch 2K portable LCD touchscreen for your PC. You can use it in a number of different ways: embedded in a compatible Corsair case, mounted on your setup, or just sitting on your desk as a standalone monitor. You can use it to keep an eye on your PC's vitals, as a media control unit for apps like Spotify, or as a streaming extension for monitoring chat or use as a virtual Stream Deck. You can also score it in the US for $199 instead of $249.99, a $50 saving.
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
Read moreRead less▼
With its 60 Hz refresh rate and multi-touch, the Xeneon Edge is one of the most popular PC accessories right now and makes for a really novel and unique upgrade to your space. It also comes with 14 magnets, so you can attach it at will to any metal surface, perfect for your PC case. There are tons of built-in widgets available through Corsair's marketplace, including many free options such as NVA live scores or a Steam deal tracker; if you're into human- or vibe-coding, you can even make your own. You can even 3D print your own accessories to customize it if you want to go the hardware tweaker route. - Stephen Warwick
Your last chance to save 25% on the best PC speakers around — grab the Audioengine A2+ Gen3 speakers for $76 off
The Audioengine A2 Gen3 speakers are the best premium PC speakers you can buy, and they’re on a rare discount leading into Cyber Monday for 25% off. This is the only time this year these speakers have gone on sale, and we don’t expect to see another sale for another 12 months. All five colors are eligible for the discounted price, including white, black, red, yellow, and a smooth forest green.
One of the best desktop speakers we've tested, now updated with USB-C and aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC, and SBC for stellar wireless connectivity up to 100 feet, these are an excellent audio upgrade for any desk.
Read moreRead less▼
Audioengine uses real wood cabinets, driving audio through 2.75-inch aramid fiber woofers and 0.75-inch silk dome tweets. Powering the speakers is a new Class D amp exclusive to Gen3 models, delivering a peak power output of 60W across both speakers. As usual, Audioengine includes a soft bag for the speakers, along with a power cable, speaker wire, and a 3.5mm audio cable.
In addition to the new power amp, these speakers include a USB-C connection (previously, it was micro-USB), as well as aptX support via the Bluetooth connection. Between 3.5mm, USB-C, Bluetooth, and RCA connections, the speakers work with virtually any device. — Jake Roach
The massive SteelSeries QcK desk mats are on sale for just $19.99, an incredible 80% discount
If you're looking for the steepest discounts, this 80% off deal is a real banger. SteelSeries' QcK mouse pads are available in seven different sizes, with the largest 4XL and 5XL options covering your entire desk and clocking in at $80 and $100, respectively. Right now, both sizes are just $19.99 over at Woot.
The SteelSeries QcK is a large mouse pad that's covered in micro-woven cloth.
Read moreRead less▼
The 4XL version clocks in at 48 inches wide and 30 inches tall, while the 5XL is much wider at 63 inches but only slightly taller at 31.5 inches. Both are made to cover your entire desk, so make sure to measure before choosing the size you want. — Jake Roach
Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is now just $109, two dollars away from an all-time low
Elgato's MK.2 version of the Stream Deck is normally $149, but now both the black and white models are down to $109.99 at Amazon, less than $2 shy of their lowest-ever price of $108.25.
Whether you're a streamer or just looking to boost productivity, Elgato's colorful Stream Deck adds 15 customizable LCD keys to your setup for instant, one-touch control of your favorite apps. You can use it to adjust lights, tune your audio, or mute your microphone- or really anything else you can think of, as it supports a wide range of customizations.
The MK.2 features 15 customizable LCD keys that work with Elgato's Stream Deck ecosystem.
Read moreRead less▼
The standard MK.2 Stream Deck comes with 15 customizable LCD keys in a three-by-five configuration. The faceplate is interchangeable, and the USB-C cable is detachable, with a desktop stand for a 45-degree tilt.
The buttons can be programmed for a plethora of functions that you would normally perform the hard way with your mouse and keyboard, as well as for executing macros and interactions with peripherals and devices. You can read our full review of the Stream Deck MK.2 here. — Stephen Warwick
The monstrous T-Force Vulcan Z 4TB is now just $321.99, a mere $0.08 per GB
The Team Group T-Force Vulcan Z has been around for years — we originally reviewed it back in 2019 — and like just about everything else in the world, it's unfortunately suffered due to the flash pricing crisis. This is a SATA SSD, so it's far slower than even a PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive, but it offers a lot of space at 4TB. The cheapest NVMe drive you'll find with 4TB is the T-Force G50 Evo for $399.99, but the deal has unfortunately sold out.
The T-Force Vulcan Z 4TB is a 2.5-inch SATA SSD with a DRAM-less design.
Use code BFF3365 to save an additional $8 at checkout.
Read moreRead less▼
As a SATA SSD, the drive is slow by modern standards, with sequential performance rated at 550 MB/s and 510 MB/s for reads and writes, respectively, but that's right at the limits of the interface. The drive doesn't include a DRAM cache, instead leaning on HMB for caching.
Although much slower than an NVMe drive, even a SATA SSD is around five times as fast as a 7,200 RPM drive, nearly maxing out a SATA III connection. Especially for older games and media, the practical difference between a SATA SSD and even a cutting-edge NVMe drive is small. — Jake Roach
Apple's newest M5 MacBook Air's are on sale starting under $1000
Apple's MacBook Air is pretty much my default answer whenever someone asks me what laptop they should buy. Sporting an all-aluminum chassis, Apple Silicon beneath it, a Retina display on top, and a 12MP camera to peer into, Apple's mid-tier system is an attractive buy for almost everyone who isn't explicitly interested in gaming only. The 13-inch model is currently down to just $999 across all colors, and if you want the 15-inch model, then you'll pay only $1,199, taking $300 off both models for Cyber Monday.
The 15-inch model on sale is now cheaper than what the 13-inch model usually retails for, making the system a bit of a bargain, especially if you have friends or relatives already locked into the Apple ecosystem looking for a simple upgrade. Also, no other trackpad feels quite as nice as what Apple offers, and the speakers on the chassis are very good, considering how tightly packed the system is.
The M5 MacBook Air offers 512GB of storage, a 13-inch Retina display, and a 10-core CPU and 8-Core GPU with 16GB of unified memory that can take on pretty much all everyday tasks with ease.
Read moreRead less▼
The M5 MacBook Air sports 512GB of storage, a 15.3-inch Retina display, 16GB of unified memory for multitasking, a 10-core CPU and 8-Core GPU, with extra space dedicated to Neural Accelerators for use with Apple Intelligence.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're wondering what we thought about the system in detail, you can check out our MacBook Air M5 review. We've also left a handful of our benchmarks in the gallery above. Sporting excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, MagSafe charging, and Apple's Center Stage Camera, you'll also get a duo of Thunderbolt 4 ports around the side to plug in any docks to increase the amount of I/O.
Both 13- and 15-inch models are identical aside from screen size and battery life, so you cannot go wrong with either choice. Both models are available on Amazon in an array of different colors for you to choose from. These are a notable step up in quality from the cheaper MacBook Neo, and it shows. — Sayem Ahmed
This is the cheapest RTX 5060 you can find in stock at $439.99, $80 off selling price
GPU deals are few and far between, and even among the deals that are available, you're stuck spending over MSRP (often by hundreds of dollars). This Zotac RTX 5060 AMP is also over MSRP, but it's the cheapest option you can get right now for Nvidia's "entry-level" RTX 50-series GPU, marked down to $439.99 at Newegg.
This RTX 5060 gives you solid, efficient 1080p performance at the lowest price we've seen during the frenzy.
Read moreRead less▼
Nvidia's xx60-class GPUs are workhorses, and the RTX 5060 is no different. It has plenty of grunt to power high-end 1080p gaming, and it comes with access to Nvidia's illustrious DLSS suite, including Super Resolution, Multi-Frame Generation, and Neural Rendering via DLSS 5.
At 1080p, the RTX 5060 matches the performance of the last-gen RTX 4060 Ti, and it's just short of AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB (a GPU that's selling for at least $100 more right now). It's a solid all-around performer for 1080p, and it should last you for years, though mind the 8GB frame buffer. At higher resolutions, that can pose limitations on performance, especially with the full DLSS suite running. — Jake Roach
While Cyber Monday technically doesn't start until tomorrow, many retailers including Amazon have already launched their Cyber Monday promotions, so lets see what we can find!
Welcome to our Cyber Monday coverage, the team is here to bring you all the best deals, including new stuff and things that are still on sale from the Black Friday period!