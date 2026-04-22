Score this epic 1440p Samsung gaming monitor back at its lowest-ever price, now just $159 — limited-time discount nets you this 27-inch IPS display with a fast 200Hz refresh rate for your gaming PC

There’s a brilliant bargain to be had on this high spec gaming monitor from one of the big brands. Thanks to Amazon, you can pick up this 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G53F display, back down to its record-low price of $159.99, which will set you up with a display fit for high-end gaming at 1440p.

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This limited-time deal price of $159.99 is the rock bottom we've seen this monitor in the past, and it's back here again, according to the data from Camelcamelcamel. This is a budget-friendly option which packs plenty of punch for gamers, using an IPS panel with a top 2K resolution and a 200Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is important, too, because this will ensure you're ready for fast-paced gaming, as long as your GPU can output a good enough frame rate to match.

Save 36% ($90) Samsung Odyssey G53F: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G53F (LS27FG532ENXZA) is a 27-inch gaming monitor, featuring a 200Hz refresh rate and a top resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 on an IPS panel. It includes AMD FreeSync Premium support to eliminate screen tearing and includes HDR10 support for vivid, high contrast gameplay visuals.

The IPS panel in this Samsung Odyssey G53F gaming monitor is a good all-rounder for gamers, too, as these panels traditionally offer the best viewing angles compared to (now, often cheaper) VA and TN rivals. This is a 1440p gaming display, so you’ll be able to set your in-game resolutions as high as 2,560 x 1,440. On a 27-inch monitor like this one, that'll mean you'll get a higher pixel density than you'll find on a bigger 1440p display, so the visuals will be sharper. It's also a huge, noticeable upgrade over 1080p, while the HDR10 support will mean your graphics have deeper contrast levels and more vivid colors than without it.

This Samsung Odyssey G53F panel will also allow you to completely eliminate screen tearing, thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium. Supporting this tech means that it will sync the monitor’s refresh rate to your GPU’s frame rate. Nvidia G-Sync is very similar, and although this monitor's spec sheet doesn't officially mention it, G-Sync does often work on FreeSync-compatible monitors like this one, although it isn't something we can guarantee here.

You don't just need a monitor this good for a PC, either. The G53F would work just as well with a handheld, laptop, and game consoles, too. That's helped by the HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4 connections available here, along with an auto-source switching feature. This will automatically change your input when a new device is turned on or plugged in, so you can easily switch between your different electronic devices.

All in all, the $159.99 sale price for this Samsung Odyssey G53F gaming monitor is a budget-friendly discount you shouldn't ignore, especially with these specifications and coming from a well-known brand. This is a limited-time deal that Amazon could pull at any moment, so if you're interested, make sure to grab it before the sale ends or stock runs out.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.