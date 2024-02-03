Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32-Inch Curved 4K 165 Hz Monitor Drops to $717

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor for one of its lowest prices. This display usually costs around $1,299, but Amazon offers it for just $717.

So far, no expiration date has been specified for the discount, so it's unclear how long it will be available at this price. If you want to see how it stacks up against other monitors on the market, check out our list of best computer monitors for 2024.

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7: now $717 at Amazon (was $1299)

This gaming monitor spans 32 inches across and features a curved VA panel. It has a 4K UHD resolution and can reach a refresh rate as high as 165 Hz. Users have both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs to choose from.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 covers 95% of the DCI color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 1000 Nits. Multiple input options include a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports. A 3.5mm jack is available for connecting external audio peripherals.

