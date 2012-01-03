Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7770 Pics, Specs and Benchmarks Leaked

With the HD 7970 set to release this month and HD 7990 & HD 7950 shortly after, we get our first leaked information on the HD 7770. It is the first upgrade to this series since the HD 5770 with the HD 6770 being a re-branded HD 5770.

ChipHell forum member bigpao007 has leaked some pictures and 3DMark results of the upcoming HD 7770. The HD 7770 is set between the current HD 6800 and HD 6700 series in AMD's graphics platform and is a more "budget" friendly GPU compared to the HD 7900 series. The GPU uses the new 28nm Cape Verde Southern Islands featuring the Graphics Core Next architecture.

The basic specifications of the card are as follows:

  • Three display outputs, DVI, HDMI and miniDisplayPort
  • Single Crossfire connector for 2 cards max
  • The reference PCB has four GDDR5 memory chips, implying a 128-bit memory interface
  • Single 6-pin PCI-E power connector
  • Around 100W power consumption

Image Leaked by ChipHell

The HD 7770 has the large cooling fan blowing directly on top of the GPU, which is a change from current HD 5770/6770 designs. The length of the card looks to match the HD 5770's size of little over 8 inches in length. The naked image of the PCB shows that the Cape Verde GPU is smaller than previous generation Juniper XT or even Nvidia's GF116 (Nvidia GTX 550 Ti). It looks like the GPU is under 150 mm2, while the Juniper XT sits at 166 mm2 and the GF116 at 230 mm2. This size decrease should help produce a nice-performing card that runs cool-n-quiet. 

Image Leaked by ChipHell

The setup used for the 3DMark Benchmarks consisted of an Ivy Bridge ES CPU – Core i5-3550K at 3.3Ghz and Z77 chipset-based motherboard, along with AMD Catalyst 8.940 RC2 driver.

Image Leaked by ChipHell


3DMark 06: HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): 18143 3D Marks (SM2.0: 6785/HDR: 8086/CPU: 6390)

Image Leaked by ChipHell


3DMark 11 (Performance Preset): HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): P3421 (3138 Graphics Score)

Image Leaked by ChipHell


3DMark 11 (Extreme Preset): HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): X1077 (965 Graphics Score)

Image Leaked by ChipHell
