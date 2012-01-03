AMD Radeon HD 7770 Pics, Specs and Benchmarks Leaked

ChipHell forum member bigpao007 has leaked some pictures and 3DMark results of the upcoming HD 7770. The HD 7770 is set between the current HD 6800 and HD 6700 series in AMD's graphics platform and is a more "budget" friendly GPU compared to the HD 7900 series. The GPU uses the new 28nm Cape Verde Southern Islands featuring the Graphics Core Next architecture.

The basic specifications of the card are as follows:

Three display outputs, DVI, HDMI and miniDisplayPort

Single Crossfire connector for 2 cards max

The reference PCB has four GDDR5 memory chips, implying a 128-bit memory interface

Single 6-pin PCI-E power connector

Around 100W power consumption

Image Leaked by ChipHell

The HD 7770 has the large cooling fan blowing directly on top of the GPU, which is a change from current HD 5770/6770 designs. The length of the card looks to match the HD 5770's size of little over 8 inches in length. The naked image of the PCB shows that the Cape Verde GPU is smaller than previous generation Juniper XT or even Nvidia's GF116 (Nvidia GTX 550 Ti). It looks like the GPU is under 150 mm2, while the Juniper XT sits at 166 mm2 and the GF116 at 230 mm2. This size decrease should help produce a nice-performing card that runs cool-n-quiet.

Image Leaked by ChipHell

The setup used for the 3DMark Benchmarks consisted of an Ivy Bridge ES CPU – Core i5-3550K at 3.3Ghz and Z77 chipset-based motherboard, along with AMD Catalyst 8.940 RC2 driver.

Image Leaked by ChipHell



3DMark 06: HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): 18143 3D Marks (SM2.0: 6785/HDR: 8086/CPU: 6390)

Image Leaked by ChipHell



3DMark 11 (Performance Preset): HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): P3421 (3138 Graphics Score)

Image Leaked by ChipHell



3DMark 11 (Extreme Preset): HD7770 (Stock @ 1Ghz): X1077 (965 Graphics Score)