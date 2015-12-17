Acer’s Z35 Ultrawide Curved Display Promises 200 Hz G-Sync, sRGB Color

Acer announced that it will be adding to the Predator gaming monitor lineup before the end of the year. The upcoming Predator Z35 is a 35-inch curved display with 21:9 aspect ratio boasting 2560x1080 pixels. The Z35 display also supports Nvidia ULBM (Ultra Low Motion Blur) and G-Sync technologies.

Acer said the Predator Z35 can support refresh rates as high as 144 Hz in normal mode, but in overclocking mode, while using a DisplayPort cable, the display can be clocked as high as 200 Hz. The company said that G-Sync is supported with the overclocked refresh rate.

The Acer Predator Z35 display features 178-degree viewing angles and a curvature of 2000R (the same curvature found on LGE curved Ultrawide displays). Acer said the display has 100% sRGB color gamut, meaning it can accurately display 16.7 million colors and could be a great option for graphic artists.

The Predator Z35 features Acer Eye Protect, which includes four different technologies to help reduce eye strain and damage: Blue-light Filtering, which reduces blue light that can be harmful to your eyes; Flicker-less technology, which reduces screen flickering; Acer ComfyView anti-glare technology; and Low-dimming technology that can dim the display to as low as 10% brightness.

Acer’s Predator Z35 features a triangular base with a height and tilt adjustable stand. The company has also installed ambient underglow lighting to the display. The lighting can be set to red, green, blue, white or orange and features four different modes, including flashing, ripple, breathing and fixed color.

Acer configured the Predator Z35 display to interface with Predator GameView, which lets the user set their preferred dark boost level and adjust color preferences. GameView is also capable of setting up on-screen aim pointers for more accurate hip firing in FPS games.

Acer equipped the Predator Z35 with built-in 9w speakers with DTS sound and Acer TrurHarmony support. Incoming video signal is handled by either a single HDMI or single DisplayPort 1.2 port. Acer also included a 4-port USB 3.0 hub.

Acer said the Predator Z35 curved Ultrawide display includes a three year parts and labor warranty, and it will be available later this month for a suggested price of $1,099.

______________________________________________________________________



Kevin Carbotte joined Tom’s Hardware in early 2015. He writes GPU and VR hardware reviews and contributes to the news channel in the areas of computer graphics, water cooling, VR and other immersive technology. Kevin’s personal interests include technology advancements, fast cars and collecting video games that he doesn't have time to play.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.