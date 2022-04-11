AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Down to $399, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is down to its lowest price on Amazon at $399 (opens in new tab). Competition from Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and new AMD processors on the horizon are helping to promote lower prices.

HyperX's Cloud II gaming headset is only $56 at the moment, which is a steal for such a great all-around set of cans. And if you're looking to power a 3090 Ti or just want some more power in your rig, then you can get Corsair's HX1000 1000W PSU from Newegg for $174.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $399 at Amazon

The 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor from AMD. This CPU can go up to 4.8 GHz on max boost. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X (opens in new tab) also features 70 MB of cache and a TDP of only 105W. There is, however, no cooler included in this retail box version, and a socket AM4 platform is needed for this processor.

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $56 at Amazon

A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter what gaming platform you've chosen. The HyperX Cloud II offers a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.

Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch (RTX 3070): was $1,830, now $1,549 at Lenovo using coupon code SPRINGDEALS10

This model of the Lenovo Legion 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The 17-inch screen is an FHD 144Hz IPS panel.

Asus Prime Z690-P (DDR5) Motherboard: was $249, now $198 at Amazon

This socket LGA 1700 motherboard from Asus is compatible with DDR5 RAM and features three M.2 slots as well as built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. For cooling purposes, the VRM and M.2 slots come complete with large heatsinks.

