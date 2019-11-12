ASRock Rolls Out The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G (Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock has silently added a new member to its Phantom Gaming family. The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G serves as an entry-level graphics card for consumers that don't want to be confined to integrated graphics.

The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G sports a dual-slot design and measures 169.58 x 130.89 x 42.05mm. It employs a black shroud with the characteristic Phantom Gaming colors. A single double ball bearing fan takes care of the cooling.

Just like any other Radeon 550, ASRock's offering is built on TSMC's 14nm process and employs the Lexa Pro silicon. The graphics card is equipped with 512 Stream Processors (SPs) and 2GB of GDDR5 memory, which clocks in at 1,750 MHz (7,000 MHz effective) across a 64-bit memory interface.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G (Image credit: ASRock)

The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G comes with three modes of operation that you can alternate through ASRock's Phantom Gaming Tweak software. The silent mode runs limits the boost clock to 1,136 MHz and downlocks the memory to 6,972 MHz. The default mode runs the graphics card at AMD's reference specifications, which are 1,183 MHz on the boost clock and 7,000 MHz on the memory. Lastly, the OC mode overclocks the graphics card's boost clock to 1,230 MHz and the memory to 7,038 MHz.

The Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G has a 50W TDP (thermal design power) and, therefore, doesn't require any PCIe power connectors. A 350W power supply is recommended as a minimum. As for display outputs, ASRock has endowed the Phantom Gaming Radeon 550 2G with one dual-link DVI-D connector, HDMI 2.0b port and DisplayPort 1.4 output.

ASRock didn't reveal the graphics card's pricing or availability.