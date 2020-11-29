This 144Hz Asus IPS Monitor is $199 at Best Buy

Just before Cyber Monday gets started, you can get your hands on this Asus VG279Q 27-inch IPS monitor for just $199 through Best Buy. It's usually priced around $299, so this offer is a notable discount.

Visit our list of Best Gaming Monitors of 2020 to see what's leading the display market. You can also find more Cyber Monday deals on tech and Cyber Monday Monitor Deals here throughout the shopping event—updated daily.

ASUS - VG279Q: was $299, now $199 @BestBuy

This 27-inch IPS monitor from Asus is currently marked down to $199 through Best Buy. It has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.View Deal

The Asus VG279Q has a 144Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It measures in at 27-inches across.

According to the specs, it can be mounted to an arm or wall using a 100mm x 100mm VESA wall mount. The response time is listed at 1ms. It also has multiple input options from HDMI and DVI to DisplayPort.

Visit the Asus VG279Q monitor product page at Best Buy for more details and checkout options.

For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.