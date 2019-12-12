When it comes to your precious PC, the two pieces of hardware that have the biggest impact on performance are CPU and GPU. That's why the processor is frequently the main component that you build a PC around. But with the ongoing holiday tech deals season, the good news is you can save a lot of money on this core chip right now, whether your Team AMD or Team Intel.

Whatever CPU you choose, make sure that you buy (or already own) a compatible motherboard. See below for a curated list of our favorite CPU deals available right now. If you find a sale on your own and are uncertain if you should pull the trigger, check out our article on how to tell a CPU deal from a dud.

AMD CPU Deals

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G APU - was $100, now $77

This APU boasts Vega 8 graphics with 8 GPU cores, while computing is covered by 4 cores and 4 threads with a clock speed of 3.5 GHz and boost clock speed of up to 3.7 GHz. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, plus it comes with a free Wraith Stealth cooler. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X + Prism Cooler: was $329, now $194 @ Amazon

8 cores, 16 threads, a cooler and a free game for just $10. Second gen Ryzen may be a year and a half old at this point, but it still holds its weight. View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $899, now $679 @ Newegg

The Threadripper 2950X comes with 16 cores and 32 processing threads. It has a Max Boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. This CPU is on sale for $699 on Amazon.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G: was $99, now $92 with free Xbox Game Pass @ B&H

This inexpensive processor features four cores and built-in Radeon Vega 8 graphics that make it possible to play some games at low settings. The CPU can boost up to 4 GHz and the GPU is rated for 1.25 GHz.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X at Amazon: was $329, now $309 @ Amazon

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X comes armed with the company's Zen 2 microarchitecture paired with the 7nm process, delivering tremendous performance across its eight cores and 16 threads at a great price point. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 1600: was $143, now $85@ Amazon

With six cores and a Boost clock of 3.6GHz, plus a good in-box cooler, the Ryzen 5 1600 is an excellent processor for the price.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700: was $299, now $169 with free game and Xbox Game Pass @ Newegg

This level of CPU performance is a bargain at this price, with eight CPU cores and 16 threads. It even comes with an RGB cooler, Xbox Game Pass, plus your choice of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds PC for for free.

View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: was $319 now $159 @ Microcenter (in-store only)

If you happen to live near a Microcenter, you can grab this epic deal on the Ryzen 7 2700X, which has 8 cores and a boost frequency of 4.3 GHz.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth Cooler: was $199, now $119 @ Amazon

This package comes with a CPU, Wraith Stealth Cooler, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. It has 6 cores and a Max Boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. It's backordered, but you can still get one before the holidays.View Deal

Intel CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-9700K: was $409, now $339 @ Best Buy

With its 4.9GHz single-core boost and eight physical cores, the Core i7-9700K delivers the best frame rates of any CPU we've tested. You can grab it from Best Buy for about $40 less than its normal sale price.View Deal