Consumer Reports: Fisker Karma Hybrid Car is Full of Flaws

By Business Computing 

It is not a secret that, while the Fisker Karma may do well as a chromified Bieber mobile, it is not a perfect car.

Plenty of reviewers have complained about the build quality and there have been reports of sudden fires, but the published reviews have been rather forgiving noting the unique shape and standout design of the vehicle. Consumer Reports, however, is less forgiving.

In a comparison with Porsche's Panamera sedan, the publication said the Karma "is full of flaws".  Consumer Reports complained about a tight cabin, problematic visibility, confusing dashboard controls, an unrefined roar as well as substantial weight that impacts the car's agility.

Consumer Report's conclusion: "Although we found its ride, handling and braking performance sound and it has first-class interior materials, the Karma’s problems outweighed the good," said ,” Jake Fisher, the magazine’s director of vehicle testing. The magazine's test vehicle was purchased and carried a sticker of $107,850.

Fisker reportedly has sold more than 1,900 Karmas so far.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rangas 27 September 2012 13:02
    i would like one of those anyday anyways, sign me up!
    Reply
  • bluekoala 27 September 2012 13:15
    Better than the bus I ride
    Reply
  • thecolorblue 27 September 2012 15:56
    clicked on the photo, amusing (and appropriate) title
    Reply
  • house70 27 September 2012 18:48
    Sounds like bad karma...
    Reply
  • The_Trutherizer 27 September 2012 19:42
    It's a sports car. Limited visibility and a tight compartment comes with the territory. Confusing dashboard? - Welcome to the computer age! And it's electric... What kind of roar are you expecting?

    Geez call the fashion police!

    Yuppies...
    Reply
  • nforce4max 27 September 2012 19:55
    If it is not durable and able to take some abuse then I won't do people like me any good. I live out in the country but in town the roads are worse. They finally started filling the in the pot holes that were once as big as kitchen sinks!
    Reply
  • Wisecracker 27 September 2012 20:27
    I like Consumer Reports, but they might want to stick with the refrigerators on this one - LOL

    And, not that I would recommend this type of behavior (heh-heh), but the Fisker Karma would eat up something like the Blue Ridge Parkway.



    Reply
  • f-14 27 September 2012 20:45
    3 recalls:
    http://www.motortrend.com/cars/2012/fisker/karma/recalls/
    Recall ID # 91911 - ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING:COOLING SYSTEM:FAN
    Recall Date:
    AUG 22, 2012
    Model Affected:
    2012 Fisker Karma
    Summary:
    Fisker Automotive (Fisker) is recalling certain model year 2012 Fisker Karma passenger cars manufactured from June 15, 2011, through July 9, 2012. A manufacturing defect in the low temperature cooling fan may result in a direct short.
    Consequences:
    A direct short may ignite the fan housing, shroud and surrounding components, causing a vehicle fire.
    Remedy:
    Fisker will notify owners, and dealers will remove the two potentially affected low temperature cooling fans and replace them with one improved low temperature cooling fan, free of charge. The safety recall began on August 24, 2012. Owners may contact Fisker consumer affairs at 1-855-575-7577, option 2, 6am - 7pm (pst) Monday through Friday.
    Potential Units Affected:1377
    Recall ID # 93184 - ELECTRICAL SYSTEM: BATTERY: PROPULSION SYSTEM
    Recall Date:
    DEC 27, 2011
    Model Affected:
    2012 Fisker Karma
    Summary:
    FISKER IS RECALLING CERTAIN MODEL YEAR 2012 FISKER KARMA PASSENGER CARS MANUFACTURED FROM JULY 1, 2011, THROUGH NOVEMBER 3, 2011. WITHIN THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY, CERTAIN HOSE CLAMPS MAY HAVE BEEN POSITIONED INCORRECTLY DURING ASSEMBLY. IF POSITIONED INCORRECTLY, THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT COVER COULD INTERFERE WITH THE HOSE CLAMPS, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A COOLANT LEAK FROM THE COOLING HOSES.
    Consequences:
    IF COOLANT ENTERS THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT, AN ELECTRICAL SHORT COULD OCCUR POSSIBLY RESULTING IN A FIRE.
    Remedy:
    FISKER WILL NOTIFY OWNERS, AND DEALERS WILL REPLACE THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY WITH A NEW PART AT NO COST TO THE OWNER. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON JANUARY 5, 2012. OWNERS MAY CONTACT FISKER CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1-855-575-7577, OPTION 2, 6AM - 7PM (PST) MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.
    Potential Units Affected:239
    Recall ID # 93251 - ELECTRICAL SYSTEM: BATTERY: PROPULSION SYSTEM
    Recall Date:
    MAY 30, 2012
    Model Affected:
    2012 Fisker Karma
    Summary:
    FISKER IS RECALLING CERTAIN MODEL YEAR 2012 FISKER KARMA PASSENGER CARS MANUFACTURED FROM SEPTEMBER 22, 2011, THROUGH JANUARY 20, 2012. WITHIN THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY, CERTAIN HOSE CLAMPS MAY HAVE BEEN POSITIONED INCORRECTLY DURING ASSEMBLY. IF POSITIONED INCORRECTLY, THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT COVER COULD INTERFERE WITH THE HOSE CLAMPS, POTENTIALLY CAUSING A COOLANT LEAK FROM THE COOLING HOSES. THIS RECALL IS AN EXPANSION OF SAFETY RECALL 11V-598.
    Consequences:
    IF COOLANT ENTERS THE BATTERY COMPARTMENT, AN ELECTRICAL SHORT COULD OCCUR POSSIBLY RESULTING IN A FIRE.
    Remedy:
    ALL KNOWN OWNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED AND INSTRUCTED NOT TO CHARGE OR DRIVE THE VEHICLE. OWNERS WILL BE ADVISED TO CONTACT AN AUTHORIZED FISKER DEALER WHO WILL ARRANGE TRANSPORTING THE VEHICLE DIRECTLY TO THEIR REPAIR FACILITY. THE REPAIR FACILITY WILL REPLACE THE HIGH-VOLTAGE BATTERY WITH A NEW PART, FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON MAY 30, 2012. OWNERS MAY CONTACT FISKER CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1-855-575-7577, OPTION 2, 6AM - 7PM (PST) MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.
    Potential Units Affected:19
    Reply
  • belardo 27 September 2012 20:55
    Note: the above car pictured is specifically Justin Bieber.
    Reply
  • hrhuffnpuff 27 September 2012 21:59
    Hate to see that car here in Montana where it can at least get to 40 below Fahrenheit. Well, at least I like to see it on fire with Beiber in the trunk. And for a 100k, a used 2011 ZR1 'Vette is way more fun to drive!
    Reply