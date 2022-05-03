Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch QHD Monitor Currently on Sale For $299: Real Deals

Dropping a massive $140 today, the Dell S2721DGF 27-inch monitor is now on sale for $299. With a QHD screen, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive color gamut, this is a great deal on a well-constructed gaming monitor. Check out our review of the Dell S2721DGF for more information.
Grab a HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard for $69. With red switches and an aluminum top panel, this keyboard is of great quality, and even more so as it's reduced to this low price.
Looking for a new gaming headset or a quality headset for video calls? Have a look at the HyperX Cloud Alpha S for just $61 from Amazon.
More deals are below.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red Switch) Keyboard: was $89, now $69 at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $61 at Amazon
- Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC Case: was $140, now $109 at Walmart
- Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $370 at Amazon
Today’s best deals in detail
Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell
Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor, the Dell S2721DGF, sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red Switch): was $89, now $69 at Amazon
This HyperX Alloy Origins Core wired gaming keyboard uses the HyperX Red Switch and is a tenkeyless format. It also features an aluminum body and onboard memory. This is a great gaming keyboard for those who want a smaller desk footprint.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $61 at Amazon
The Cloud Alpha S gaming headset comes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, a strong aluminum frame, a choice of either fabric or leatherette ear cushions, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone and headset cable. Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha S review for more on its gaming performance.
Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC Case: was $140, now $109 at Walmart
Fractal's Meshify 2 comes with a glass side panel and a stealth-inspired aesthetic front design which still allows plentiful airflow into the system enclosure. You can fit a 360/280 mm in the front of the case or a 240mm radiator at the top. This is a fantastic mid-tower ATX case.
Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $370 at Amazon
Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you'll be able to print models that 90 percent of other 3D printers could not. Plus, this becomes far more attractive after a $60 saving!
