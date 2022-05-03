Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch QHD Monitor Currently on Sale For $299: Real Deals

By published

High color gamut, low price.

Real Deals
Dropping a massive $140 today, the Dell S2721DGF 27-inch monitor is now on sale for $299. With a QHD screen, a 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive color gamut, this is a great deal on a well-constructed gaming monitor. Check out our review of the Dell S2721DGF for more information.

Grab a HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard for $69.  With red switches and an aluminum top panel, this keyboard is of great quality, and even more so as it's reduced to this low price.  

Looking for a new gaming headset or a quality headset for video calls? Have a look at the HyperX Cloud Alpha S for just $61 from Amazon. 

More deals are below. 

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor:  was $589, now $299 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor, the Dell S2721DGF,  sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Red Switch): was $89, now $69 at Amazon

This HyperX Alloy Origins Core wired gaming keyboard uses the HyperX Red Switch and is a tenkeyless format. It also features an aluminum body and onboard memory. This is a great gaming keyboard for those who want a smaller desk footprint.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129, now $61 at Amazon

The Cloud Alpha S gaming headset comes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, a strong aluminum frame, a choice of either fabric or leatherette ear cushions, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone and headset cable.  Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha S review for more on its gaming performance.

Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC Case: was $140, now $109 at Walmart

Fractal's Meshify 2 comes with a glass side panel and a stealth-inspired aesthetic front design which still allows plentiful airflow into the system enclosure. You can fit a  360/280 mm in the front of the case or a 240mm radiator at the top. This is a fantastic mid-tower ATX case. 

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $370 at Amazon

Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you'll be able to print models that 90 percent of other 3D printers could not. Plus, this becomes far more attractive after a $60 saving!

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
