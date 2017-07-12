Trending

EVGA Has A Mining-Focused Graphics Card, Too

By Components 

EVGA is the latest company to reveal a graphics card made specifically for cryptocurrency miners. The company hasn't revealed many details about the card, known only by its 06G-P4-5162-RB part number, but it has shared preliminary specs for the otherwise mysterious device.

In case you haven't been following our coverage of the recent Ethereum boom and its effect on the graphics card market: A cryptocurrency called Ethereum recently hit record-high prices, which led many people to go out and scoop up as many graphics cards as they could in order to "mine" some units of the currency. This has led to price increases or shortages of many graphics cards, and prompted manufacturers like Biostar, Asus, and now EVGA to make products specifically for miners. Other companies, like MSI, have updated old products for better mining performance.

EVGA's mining card is pretty much standard at this point. It doesn't have any display ports, which means it definitely won't be used for gaming, and its small form factor is supposed to allow it to fit in a system filled with other graphics cards. It's based on the GP106 GPU found in Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060s, upon which cryptocurrency miners have pounced like a hungry lion on a fat gazelle. Many GTX 1060s and 1070s have seen drastic price increases or are totally sold out--and signs point to a global GPU shortage exacerbating this issue for a while after Ethereum cools down a little.

Here's the rub: EVGA won't say when, where, or at what price the awkwardly named 06G-P4-5162-RB will debut. Here's what a spokesperson told us:

"Yes, we will have a mining card (with no IO output) that is specifically targeted at Ethereum mining, however, it will only be available for select customers/regions."

This is common among these cards--manufacturers have rushed to announce these products, but they haven't said when they plan to get them into miners' hands. Some don't seem likely to hit the U.S. any time soon, especially if they use a GPU that's currently only available in China, like Biostar's new mining card does. EVGA won't have that problem--it's not like the GTX 1060 isn't available stateside--but that doesn't mean the card will hit the U.S. For now we're going to have to wait and see when manufacturers plan to reveal more information about their trendy products.

Model06G-P4-5162-RB
GPUGP106
CUDA Cores1,280
Base Clock1,506MHz
Boost Clock1,708MHz
Memory6,144MB GDDR5
Memory Bit Width192-Bit
Memory Bandwidth192GBps
Dimensions (H x L)111.15 x 172.72mm
SlotsDual
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 12 July 2017 19:40
    Lawd have mercy! How many times do we have to see that auto-playing Predator laptop ad? At least make it click-to-play. :homer:

    And maybe the next major GPU releases will quickly follow with a version for miners. Current GPU prices are outrageously high right now.
    Reply
  • dudmont 12 July 2017 20:25
    My hunch, these mining cards are coming out too late.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 12 July 2017 20:57
    There are some benefits for we PC gods to this mining craze: our previous generation GPUs are selling at a premium. Even the GTX 970s, 980s, and RX 470s and 480s are selling for way more on the used market than they were two months ago. I recently offloaded my two 970s for $480. Two months ago 970s were going for no more than $150.

    So anyone who was pondering upgrading to a 1080 and 1080Ti and is sitting on 970s-980s or 470s-480s should seriously consider selling and making the move now before miners start driving up the 1080 and 1080Ti costs. I've noticed the 1080s are now being targeted by miners as the 1070s are out everywhere or near 1080 prices. Prices of 1080s are up $30-$50USD over the past four weeks on several Etailers like NewEgg.
    Reply
  • derekullo 12 July 2017 22:02
    19931083 said:
    Lawd have mercy! How many times do we have to see that auto-playing Predator laptop ad? At least make it click-to-play. :homer:

    And maybe the next major GPU releases will quickly follow with a version for miners. Current GPU prices are outrageously high right now.

    http://winhelp2002.mvps.org/hosts.htm

    For no more predator ads.
    Reply
  • Kennyy Evony 12 July 2017 23:54
    yea i saw a comment several months ago and used block site addon and blocked the player website altogether so all i see on the webpage on my side is "Error loading playlist: Playlist load error: Error loading file" and a gray box but im sure if i really wanted to i could get rid of that as well. I dont have any videos or advertisement on tomshardware anymore so its much more friendly to readers.
    Reply
  • chaosmassive 13 July 2017 02:44
    yo, the party is over and people start to disperse....
    Reply
  • Pixdawg 13 July 2017 12:37
    @Derekullo posted a link to the MVPS HOSTS file--I've used one or another version of it for 15 years or more. I see someone complain about some ad and think "What ad??" Was unaware of Tom's having them. Same for many other sites. A good HOSTS file also helps block a lot of malware.
    Reply
  • warmon6 13 July 2017 15:03
    19931083 said:
    Lawd have mercy! How many times do we have to see that auto-playing Predator laptop ad? At least make it click-to-play. :homer:

    Agree.... I try not to run adblock on sites i visit often but...... This is the fastest way to make people use adblock Tom's....

    Change the ad once in a blue moon (or at least have a variety of ad's that can be cycled though) and stop it from auto-playing!

    Not everyone here wants a gaming laptop and if i really cared to see what the ad-video has to offer, i'll click on it and see it.
    Reply
  • thundervore 13 July 2017 15:08
    19934286 said:
    19931083 said:
    Lawd have mercy! How many times do we have to see that auto-playing Predator laptop ad? At least make it click-to-play. :homer:

    Agree.... I try not to run adblock on sites i visit often but...... This is the fastest way to make people use adblock Tom's....

    Change the ad once in a blue moon (or at least have a variety of ad's that can be cycled though) and stop it from auto-playing!

    Not everyone here wants a gaming laptop and if i really cared to see what the ad-video has to offer, i'll click on it and see it.

    I run adblock and its not blocking it. It beyond annoying. The other thing that pissed me off that made me stop visiting for a while was every time I clicked on a article it brought up that subscribe popup to put in the email.
    Reply
  • Odachi 13 July 2017 16:24
    Thank god! Hopefully this will help to limit the collateral damage these Cryptards are having on the cost of gaming.

    It will be especially annoying if any of the currencies sparking these 'goldrushs' end up dying like so many other crypto-currencies...
    Reply