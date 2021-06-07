G.Skill Introduces Royal Elite Memory With Ultra-Low Timings

G.Skill is adding two new ultra-fast memory configurations to its current lineup of Royal Elite DDR4 memory kits. According to TechPowerUp, the new Royal Elite kits will come configured at 3600MHz or 4000Mhz at an ultra-low latency of CL14, thanks to high-quality Samsung B-Die ICs.

G.Skill's current lineup of Trident Z Royal Elite memory already consists of very fast memory, including 4266MHz, 4800MHz, and even 5333MHz kits. But what makes these new lower frequency kits so special is their super tight timings at CL14, which has proved to be the most optimal latency for superior gaming performance, as well as the best configuration for day-to-day tasks where latency is more important than memory bandwidth.

As the name implies, these Trident Z Royal Elite kits are decked out with super-aggressive styling: angled edges everywhere and a diamond-like finish for the RGB lighting at the top. The Royal Elite kits come in silver or gold colors, naturally.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Trident Z Royal Elite Frequency CL Timing Voltage Capacity 4000MHz 14-15-15-35 1.55V 16GB (2x8) and 32GB (2x16) 3600MHz 14-14-14-34 1.45V 16GB (2x8), 32GB (4x8), 32GB (2x16), 64GB (4x16), 128GB (8x16)

These kits will come within two configurations for memory frequency, 4000mhz and 3600mhz. The tightest timings will come with the 3600MHz kit at 14-14-14-34, and the 4000MHz at 14-15-15-35. However, in order to hit these crazy fast latencies, the memory kits will run at very high voltages, of 1.45v for the 3600Mhz kits and 1.55v for the 4000MHz kits.

While we don't know prices yet, with these timings you can expect to pay top dollar, as should be obvious from the name alone. These memory kits will be available for purchase sometime in June of 2021.