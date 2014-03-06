Intel Announces Three New Bay Trail-M SoCs

Intel has expanded its Bay Trail-M series of low-power SoCs with three new SKUs: the Celeron N2830, the Celeron N2930, and the Pentium 3530.
The N2830 is a dual-core unit clocked at a base frequency of 2.16 GHz, though it can boost up to 2.41 GHz. As an upgrade over its predecessor, the N2820 also has Intel QuickSync enabled. The Celeron N2930 is a quad-core SKU, which comes clocked at 1.83 GHz. It can boost up to 2.16 GHz. The Pentium N3530 is a quad-core chip with a base frequency of 2.16 GHz and a boost frequency of 2.58 GHz.
All three chips can address DDR3L-1333 MHz memory and have TDPs of just 7.5 W.
The Celeron N2830 and N2930 both carry tray prices of $107, while the Pentium N3530 is set to cost $161.
Technology. I wonder if the guys who started this all with those giant vacuum tube transistors thought this would happen.
That is a dual core with SMT and as well a 54w TDP part. The Pentium N3530 is a full quad core at 7.5w TDP.
They've already been 'Temash'-ed ...
What exactally is AMDs equivalent offering? I looked through all of their offerings and the closest AMD quad core was a 18w TDP, double that of Intels version.
These have a very specific market, ultra low power.
I am pretty sure if they were failing Intel wouldn't continue to make them. I bet their sales numbers are better than we would think.