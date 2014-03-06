Trending

Intel Announces Three New Bay Trail-M SoCs

Intel expands its low-power Bay Trail-M arsenal with three new SoCs.

Intel has expanded its Bay Trail-M series of low-power SoCs with three new SKUs: the Celeron N2830, the Celeron N2930, and the Pentium 3530.

The N2830 is a dual-core unit clocked at a base frequency of 2.16 GHz, though it can boost up to 2.41 GHz. As an upgrade over its predecessor, the N2820 also has Intel QuickSync enabled. The Celeron N2930 is a quad-core SKU, which comes clocked at 1.83 GHz. It can boost up to 2.16 GHz. The Pentium N3530 is a quad-core chip with a base frequency of 2.16 GHz and a boost frequency of 2.58 GHz.

All three chips can address DDR3L-1333 MHz memory and have TDPs of just 7.5 W.

The Celeron N2830 and N2930 both carry tray prices of $107, while the Pentium N3530 is set to cost $161.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lostgamer_03 06 March 2014 20:59
    Looking forward to the day, where all the hardware can go by with passive cooling and the form factor becomes so small that you can carry a full fledged gaming desktop in your pocket, with no compromises.
  • jimmysmitty 06 March 2014 21:36
    It's hard to not be impressed these days with the TDP. 7.5W when quad cores used to be easily 80w TDP parts. It will soon come a day when they will use little to no power and do the same thing our desktop chips do.

    Technology. I wonder if the guys who started this all with those giant vacuum tube transistors thought this would happen.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 06 March 2014 21:48
    Pentium N3530 is set to cost $161
    o.O http://ark.intel.com/products/77480/Intel-Core-i3-4130-Processor-3M-Cache-3_40-GHz costs less!!!
  • jimmysmitty 06 March 2014 22:28
    12827280 said:
    Pentium N3530 is set to cost $161
    o.O http://ark.intel.com/products/77480/Intel-Core-i3-4130-Processor-3M-Cache-3_40-GHz costs less!!!

    That is a dual core with SMT and as well a 54w TDP part. The Pentium N3530 is a full quad core at 7.5w TDP.
  • southernshark 06 March 2014 22:48
    can't wait until I can put one in my ear and talk to it.
  • ZolaIII 07 March 2014 13:06
    Way to expensive compared to AMDs offering!
  • stevenrix 07 March 2014 14:15
    I own the Celeron 2820 and I use it strictly for the internet with a windows 8.1, it's enough to surf the web, and do simple operations, even a little bit of photoshop is okay. I highly recommend these CPUs, they are worth it. I also own the AMD A8 CPU which is the concurrent of the N2000s CPU, but I was not really impressed at all, they overheat and the fan is noisy (tested on Brix configuration), and hopefully their newest CPUs are much better. These CPUs are intended for mobile configurations but we find them on mini desktops as well (Nucs, Brix....etc). If tablets had not been introduced to the market a few years ago, thanks to the smartphone market, software companies would have never optimized their codes and hardware vendors would have never done anything to lower the wattage of their products: we have tablets that want to emulate the computers and computers that want to be lighter and tinier with as much power as possible, in the end we are getting away from the industrial model of the 20th century, and most likely within a few decades we will only use solar energy to be able to power these little devices. It is all good for us and will allow some countries to reduce their energetic dependence from the black gold. Finally some positive changes.
  • Wisecracker 07 March 2014 16:01
    Just more over-priced Bay-Trail fail -- a 'faster' update of SoCs released the end of last year.

    They've already been 'Temash'-ed ...

  • jimmysmitty 08 March 2014 00:38
    12831753 said:
    Way to expensive compared to AMDs offering!

    What exactally is AMDs equivalent offering? I looked through all of their offerings and the closest AMD quad core was a 18w TDP, double that of Intels version.

    These have a very specific market, ultra low power.

    12832595 said:
    Just more over-priced Bay-Trail fail -- a 'faster' update of SoCs released the end of last year.

    They've already been 'Temash'-ed ...

    I am pretty sure if they were failing Intel wouldn't continue to make them. I bet their sales numbers are better than we would think.
