Intel Announces Three New Bay Trail-M SoCs

Intel has expanded its Bay Trail-M series of low-power SoCs with three new SKUs: the Celeron N2830, the Celeron N2930, and the Pentium 3530.

The N2830 is a dual-core unit clocked at a base frequency of 2.16 GHz, though it can boost up to 2.41 GHz. As an upgrade over its predecessor, the N2820 also has Intel QuickSync enabled. The Celeron N2930 is a quad-core SKU, which comes clocked at 1.83 GHz. It can boost up to 2.16 GHz. The Pentium N3530 is a quad-core chip with a base frequency of 2.16 GHz and a boost frequency of 2.58 GHz.

All three chips can address DDR3L-1333 MHz memory and have TDPs of just 7.5 W.

The Celeron N2830 and N2930 both carry tray prices of $107, while the Pentium N3530 is set to cost $161.