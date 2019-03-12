Join Us for a Tom's Hardware AMA with Intel Optane

Starting at noon today, March 12th through Wednesday, September 13th the Tom's Hardware Community Team will host Intel’s Optane Team in a community wide AMA. Have a question about Optane drives and Intel’s phase-change 3D XPoint technology? Now’s your chance to speak with Intel directly. Log into the forums to join the discussion and learn about the latest news on the future of Intel’s non-flash persistent memory efforts.

Intel Optane Technology Team

Chris Tobias, Director, Intel Optane Technology Acceleration Team James Myers, Director, Data Center Storage Solutions Architecture Roger Corell, Marketing Manager.

This thread will be unlocked, open and live for 48 hours starting at 12:00pm ET on Tuesday. Questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom's Hardware Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, as well as a full team of moderators.

Join the Intel Optane AMA here



Don't Forget the Optane Giveaway

We're also proud to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with Intel. Up for grabs is the workstation ready Intel Optane SSD 905p 960GB. Featuring AIC PCie x 4 3D XPoint technology and some the fastest latency speeds in the industry, the Intel Optane SSD 905p is ready for the most demanding storage workloads. Don’t miss out on your chance to win! The sweepstakes opens today, March 12th and will close at 11:59 pm EST on April 5th. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!