Lenovo Legion Gaming PCs Are Sleeker Than Ever

by


Just in time for E3, Lenovo is unveiling a new series of its Legion desktops, and they’re sleeker than ever. They come in both towers and the company’s smaller “cube” form factor, with the T530 and T730 towers launching in July starting at $830 and $930, respectively, while the C530 and C730 Cube will launch in August for the same prices.

Lenovo tells us that these desktops were designed for gamers who also want a bit of style that’s atypical of gaming PCs. They’re less aggressive than previous Y-series designs. Of course, there are still mainstays. The T530 and C530 have red lights, while the T730 and C730 go all in on RGB lighting. The 730-series also includes overclockable K-series CPUs and RAM, but the 530-series doesn’t.

The tower desktops use tool-less screws for easy upgrading, while the cubes have an easy-open latch. And I appreciate the cable organizer in the back, which makes it easier to keep your rats nest behind your desk. Additionally, both the laptop and desktop have integrated handles to move from room to room or to a LAN party.

The new desktops are definitely aimed at the entry level and mid-range market, as there are no configurations with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 or 1080 cards. The highest any of them go is a GTX 1060, though that does make the entire line up VR-ready if configured correctly.

On the towers, there’s one other aesthetic difference: the cheaper T530 has a solid metal side panel, while the more expensive T730 has a window so you can see the components.

We’ll be testing these when they hit our bench this summer.

Product

Lenovo Legion T530

Lenovo Legion T730

Lenovo Legion C530

Lenovo Legion C730

Starting Price

$829.99

$929.99

$829.99

$929.99

CPU

Up to Intel Core i7-8700

Up to Intel Core i7-8700K

Up to Intel Core i7-8700

Up to Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), 1050 Ti ( 4GB) or 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB) or RX 570 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), 1050 Ti ( 4GB) or 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB) or RX 570 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB)

RAM

Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 32GB DDR4

Storage

Up to 256GB PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD

Up to 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2x 2 TB SATA HDD

Up to 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD

Up to 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2x 2 TB SATA HDD

Size

16.1 x 14.3 x 7.3 inches

16.1 x 14.3 x 7.3 inches

13.1 x 9.5 x 9.1 inches

13.1 x 9.5 x 9.1 inches

Weight

24.2 pounds

26.4 pounds

19.8 pounds

19.8 pounds

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined the Tom's Guide team in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others.

