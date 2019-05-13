Lenovo Updates ThinkPad X1 Extreme With GTX 1650 Max-Q, 9th Gen Core

Lenovo is updating its business notebook lineup with a second-gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme, as well as a line of small business ThinkBooks.
Lenovo’s 15-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme is getting a revamp with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. It will start at $1,499.99 and be available in July.
Specs
|ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2
|ThinkBook 13s
|ThinkBook 14s
|CPU
|Up to 9th Gen Intel H-series Core i9
|Up to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPU
|Up to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPU
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (4 GB GDDR5)
|AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5)
|AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5), Intel UHD 620 (integrated)
|RAM
|Up to 64GB DDR4-2666
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Display
|Up to 4K OLED HDR Touch
|13.3-inch 1920 x 1080
|14-inch 1920 x 1080
|Storage
|Up to 4TB PCIe SSD
|Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD
|Battery
|80 WHr
|45 WHr
|45 WHr
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1, SD card reader
|USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI
|USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI
|Dimensions
|14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches / 361.8 x 245.7 x 18.4mm
|12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 307.6 x 216.4 x 15.9mm
|12. 7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches / 322.5 x 222.8 x 16.5mm
|Weight
|3.8 pounds / 1.1 kg
|3.1 pounds / 1.4kg
|3.3 pounds / 1.5kg
|Starting Price
|$1,499.99
|$729
|$749
The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is being positioned as a performance computer that can handle some gaming. It will have an optional black carbon fiber weave finish, should you want your ThinkPad to have a bit of personality outside of its usual solid black look. Other features include a Thinkshutter webcam, for covering the webcam, Dolby Atmos speakers and Wi-Fi 6.
Additionally, Lenovo is pushing a new brand of laptops, the ThinkBook, meant for small and medium-sized businesses. The ThinkBook 13s and 14s look more like traditional laptops with aluminum chassis. (Notably, there’s no TrackPoint). But Lenovo is promising a warranty that can be extended up to five years, 24/7 support, accidental damage protection and expedited maintenance, as well as security features, such as TPM 2.0.
The ThinkBook 13s and 14s will go on sale in late May starting at $729 and $749, respectively.