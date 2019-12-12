Microsoft Pulls an Accidentally Released Windows Autopilot Update

It seems like there's a scene in every aircraft-related movie where an ace pilot needs to wrest control from an automated system to prevent a disaster. Microsoft came pretty close to emulating that scene on Tuesday, when it accidentally released a Windows Autopilot update to consumers, but it took the controls a bit too late.

Microsoft's website explains that Windows Autopilot is "a collection of technologies used to set up and pre-configure new devices, getting them ready for productive use" that can also be used to "reset, repurpose and recover devices." It's not supposed to be pushed to consumers using Windows 10 on systems they own.

But that's exactly what happened earlier this week, according to Windows Latest, which said "the update shows up immediately when a user checks for updates." The update's also offered to people who check Windows Update even after it's been installed--a clear sign that something about the release wasn't quite right.

Microsoft then updated a support article with the following information:

This update was available through Windows Update. However, we have removed it because it was being offered incorrectly. When an organization registers or configures a device for Windows Autopilot deployment, the device setup automatically updates Windows Autopilot to the latest version.

Note There is no effect on Windows Autopilot being offered to Windows 10 devices. If you were offered this update and do not use Autopilot, installing this update will not affect you. Windows Autopilot update should not be offered to Windows 10 Home.