Philips Announces 144 Hz Gaming LCD

Philips has announced a new monitor. While at first it might seem like an ordinary Full-HD TN panel-based monitor, it actually isn't. The monitor will be known as the Brilliance 242G5DJEB/75.

The monitor, which features an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has a refresh rate of an impressive 144 Hz. Pair this with a 1 ms GtG response time, and you'll have a pretty fluid image, assuming that your graphics card can pump out frames fast enough.

The unit also has a horizontal viewing angle of 170º. Connectivity is handled by a VGA port, a Dual-Link DVI port, HDMI, and a DisplayPort connector. The screen also has a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports.

Included with the monitor is a wired remote. This SmartKey pad allows easy access to the controls for quick and snappy switching between presets.

There is no word yet on when the monitor will be available in stores, though an earlier revision already seems to be available in Europe for just over €350.

