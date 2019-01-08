MSI's New Monitors Wow with AI, RGB and More

Besides bringing a ton of Nvidia RTX laptops and a new small desktop to CES, it also brought two innovative monitors with some cool, unexpected features.

I was most wowed by the new MSI Optix MPG341CQR, a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 3440 x 1440 resolution, 144 Hz refresh and 1 ms response time that is expected to launch around for $899 in June or July. There's RGB lighting below the VA panel, but more impressive were the mouse bungee attached to the display and a camera mount for streaming. Reps for MSI told me that even some smaller DSLR camera could attach to the display via the mount.

MSI has some experimental features planned for the gaming monitor. Under the display are a camera and microphone, which I'm told will be used for AI integration. The monitor will have some sort of voice assistant (MSI won't say it's Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant or something developed solely in-house) that you will be able to ask to change settings on both your montior (like the brightness, for instance) or on your desktop.

- MSI Optix MPG341CQR MSI Prestige PS341WU Size 34-inch, curved 34-inch, flat Resolution 3440 x 1440 5120 x 2160 Aspect Ratio 21:9 16:9 Panel Type VA Nano IPS Contrast Ratio 3000:1 1200:1 DCI-P3 95 percent 98 percent USB Ports 3x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type B (PC to Monitor) 3x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type B (PC to Monitor) Video Ports HDMI, DisplayPort HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C Price $899 $1,799

If you're not gaming, the Prestige PS341WU ($1,799, launching in June or July) may be more your style. It has a striking all-white design, including a base with a rectangular cut-out that, while not necessarily functional, looks minimalist. It's a 34-inch flat-screen with an incredible 5120 x 2160 resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate. And if you have an unorthodox desk setup, this thing sure can swivel. A rep for MSI only had to stop because the monitor was hitting the wall. But what will make you notice the Prestige is its nano IPS display, which looked crisp and stunning in MSI's booth.

I'm especially looking forward to learning more about that Optix and its AI capabilities, but we should learn a lot more about both of these monitors ahead of their summer releases.