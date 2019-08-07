MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke Comes Dripped In Champagne Gold

Credit: TechPowerUp

MSI has shared images of its upcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke graphics card, slated to hit shelves on August 15.

As captured by publications including Guru3D, TechPowerUp, Wccftech and TweakTown, this is the debut of MSI's Evoke line, which is launching with the Navi architecture. The Evoke series targets content creators, such as streamers or video editors, looking for the best performance and occupies the second-highest rank in MSI's hierarchy, right between the Gaming X and Mech offerings.

Credit: WccftechThe Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke flaunts an exquisite champagne gold metal shroud with a sand-blasted finish and diamond-cut edges. The matching backplate seems to blends pretty well into the overall design. It looks like MSI borrowed a page from Nvidia's playbook, as the Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke has that same luxurious feel as the Nvidia Titan RTX.

Credit: Guru3D

It's too difficult to judge from the photographs alone, but it appears that the Radeon RX 5700 XT could possibly use the MSI's Twin Frozr VII cooling system. If that's the case, there should be a pretty stacked aluminum heatsink under the shroud connected via copper heat pipes to a nickel-plated copper baseplate. Cooling is seemingly relegated to a pair of what appears to be Torx 3.0 cooling fans, which, if our theory is right, would probably come with the Zero Frozr technology (it only spins up the fan when the GPU temperature reaches a pre-established limit).

Credit: TweakTown

MSI didn't reveal the specifications for the Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke. However, being positioned as a premium product, the graphics card is likely to come with a respectable factory overclock. It's probable that the Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke is fabricated with AMD's reference Rx 5700 XT PCB. If so, it should rely on a 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connectors for external power. Display outputs should include three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.0b port.

