Origin PC Announces New Workstation Desktops And Laptops

Origin PC announced the availability of its S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class desktop workstations. These systems are fully customizable and can be configured with the latest Intel Xeon processors and/or Nvidia Quadro workstation cards. Also available are Origin PC’s NT-Class, NS-Class, and ND-Class workstation notebooks.



The Desktops

It's as if “S, M, and L” stand for “Small, Medium, and Large.” The S-Class desktops will use small form factor cases and motherboards of your choosing, making them ideal for small workspaces. M-Class systems can be configured with mid-tower cases, expanding the amount of graphics cards and memory available--they support to two graphics cards and 64GB RAM. The L-Class, as you might’ve guessed, uses full-tower cases and supports up to dual Intel Xeon processors, up to four GPUs, and up to 128GB of memory. All S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class workstations will feature Origin PC’s Frostbyte liquid cooling solutions.



Product S-Class M-Class L-Class Processor Next Generation Intel Xeon up to 22 physical cores and 44 threads Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads Up to Dual Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads Graphics Up to 16GB PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPU or 12GB Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPU Up to 2 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs Up to 4 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs Memory Up to 32GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 32GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory Up to 64GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 64GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory Up to 128GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 128GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory Cooling Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System Storage Up to 6 Storage Drives Up to 7 Storage Drives Up to 14 Storage Drives Price Starting at $1,189 Starting at $1,159 Starting at $1,489

The Laptops

Origin PC’s workstation notebooks feature classes ranging from thin-and-lights to dual-graphics behemoths.



The NT-Class is the thin-and-light in question, and it will feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, all in a 0.69-inch thick chassis. The NS-Class covers most workstation users’ needs: It can be configured with up to a UHD (3840x2160) display with G-Sync, a desktop Core i7-7700K, 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 GPU. The ND-Class can be configured similarly to the NS-Class, but with the inclusion of up to an additional GTX 1080 GPU to run in SLI. These, as well as the previously mentioned desktops, will feature Origin PC’s 24/7 lifetime support.



