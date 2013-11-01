Trending

Pioneer Intros External "Picture Frame" Blu-Ray Burner

By External Storage 

This external Blu-ray burner features a clear side for mounting photographs.

Looking for a Blu-ray burner for your desktop or laptop? Pioneer has launched a new external slot-loading model, the BDR-XS05. The company is not only shooting for performance and convenience with this new drive, but a bit of cosmetic appeal to make your desktop look a little more elegant and personal. Owners can even customize the top panel (or side when standing upright in a vertical position), adding a photo or other images to create a "picture frame" look.

"The BDR-XS05 not only offers great performance, but we've also made it fun and functional by letting users customize it so it's not just another computer device sitting on a table or desk," said Steven Cohn, director of optical sales for the Home Electronics Industrial Department at Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "With the clear top plate, users can change the color with the three inserts we've included in the packaging or add their own insert such as a picture so the device becomes part of the office or home décor."

This external drive features PureRead2+, a built-in technology that enables the device to dynamically adjust its optical playback settings through the use of a "unique" algorithm. Clicking or popping sounds that might normally occur due to minor scratches and fingerprints on CDs can be minimized, the company promises, resulting in optimized playback of discs. The drive also features an Auto Quiet Mode that minimizes the operating noise based on the type of use.

"The drive is black on one side and silver on the other," reads the product sheet. "The silver side has thumb screws which can be loosened by hand allowing a picture to be inserted under a clear plastic panel.  Three design sheets are included to customize the drive (black, pink and white)."

Pioneer's drive writes BD-R discs at 6x, BD-RE discs at 2x, DVD-R discs at 8x, DVD-RWs at 6x, DVD+Rs at 8x and DVD+RWs at 8x. The slim BDR-XS05 actually supports all BDXL discs and includes CyberLink software for Blu-ray and DVD playback, video editing and authoring, and data/file storage.  In addition, the drive offers USB 3.0 connectivity for high speed read and write performance.

This external Blu-ray burner is available now via Pioneer and local retailers for $149 USD here.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • stevejnb 01 November 2013 16:47
    Wow. That's... Pointless. It's like sticking a drink holder on a toaster and saying "Look, we've made a new interesting product that gives the people what they want!" In this case, this feature can be replicated with another Blu-ray burner and a few pieces of scotch tape.
    Reply
  • toddybody 01 November 2013 17:57
    Pshhhhhh, this is Tom's. Dont they know it would be better to market a Blu-Ray drive with a clear side panel and blue LEDs here?
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 01 November 2013 17:58
    .... a digital photo frame (may be wifi interface) would've been a better choice instead of ... err... this.
    Reply
  • COLGeek 01 November 2013 17:59
    Pretty sure the market for this will be small (as in microscopic). I don't see much a future with this one.
    Reply
  • DarkZenith 01 November 2013 18:03
    If I had known about this product a month ago I would've picked this up vs the lg external I bought as this would've looked far nicer with my media center than the lg. ki am running a silver stone sugo05 that I installed a push/pull dual fan configuration on a closed loop water cooler (Corsair H60) so there is no room for a slimline drive to be installed anymore. This would've made a needed device double as a living room decoration which is awesome. I think (mostly) the ladies will like this product in my situation. Of how about the cubical worker with limited space, this would be great for them. One of my buddies has a work policy of no putting pictures on the walls so has limited desk space. If he needed a blueray burner this would be good. Families and all that :)
    Reply
  • orbitron 01 November 2013 18:10
    Not a good idea. when the drive run hot. The picture is going to stick in the glass.
    Reply
  • alchemy69 01 November 2013 18:16
    Does anyone still burn blu-rays? Did they ever?
    Reply
  • MKBL 01 November 2013 18:31
    From marketing perspective, this picture frame feature is not an essential selling point. I don't know how much cost it added to the total BOM and manufacturing cost, but if Pioneer doesn't charge consumers exorbitant additional price just because of this cosmetic feature, I would see this as a nice addendum.
    Reply
  • deftonian 01 November 2013 18:39
    LOL dang, a lot of negative comments in here. I see no problem with a company adding options onto their products. It may not be ground breaking but it's still an option you didn't have before and one that doesn't change the footprint of the entire system. If it costs the same as their late products, why would you complain about having another feature? I guess I don't get the hate.
    Reply