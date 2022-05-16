PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil Down to $499: Real Deals

Pick up a PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil for $499 at MicroCenter — that's so close to MSRP for this triple-fan variant. This is a great mid-tier graphics card for gaming. Check our review of the Radeon RX 6700 XT for more information.
If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop then the Asus TUF Gaming 17.3-inch laptop for $699 at Best Buy may be a good choice for you. With an RTX 3050 Ti, this laptop should be able to play the latest games on a medium to high setting.
Need a new PSU? The EVGA 750 GA Super Nova for only $74 at Amazon is a good price for a 750W power supply.
Today’s best deals in detail
PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil GPU: was $699, now $499 at MicroCenter
The RX 6700 XT has a boost clock of 2581MHz and 12GB GDDR6 VRAM cooled by a triple-fan design with a modicum of RGB lighting.
Asus TUF Gaming 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $999, now $699 at Best Buy
This budget gaming laptop from Asus features an Intel Core i5-11260H, 8GB of DDR4 memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and a 512GB SSD.
EVGA 750 GA Super Nova PSU: was $139, now $74 at Amazon
This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10-year warranty.
MSI Spatium M450 M.2 PCIe Gen 4.0 1TB SSD: was $109, now $84 at Newegg
Jump on the PCIe Gen 4.0 superhighway with speeds up to 3600 MB/s read and 3000 MB/s write, all in a compact M.2 form factor. Up to 600 Terabytes Written (TBW).
Monoprice Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Display: was $274, now $249 at Amazon
This 32-inch QHD display features adaptive sync technology and has a 165Hz refresh rate. For connecting to your devices there are two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 video inputs.
