Samsung 24-inch, 144 Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Now $164

If you've had your eye out for a curved monitor, you should check out this Newegg deal for the Samsung C24RG50 gaming display. The 144 Hz screen spans 24 inches across diagonally for a seriously immersive experience. For the next few days as part of their Labor Day Sale, this display is discounted over $35 off when you use promo code 97LABRDAY42.

Samsung 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $199, now $164 @Newegg

This monitor is geared towards gamers and media lovers alike. With a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, the C24RG50 is plenty equipped for high-detail content and software demands.View Deal

Samsung boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync technology. This combination aims to reduce motion blur found in fast-paced action scenes. The contrast ratio is 3000:1, providing a deep range of contrast for both video games and media.

The screen supports a huge range of colors, with 16.7 million confirmed in the official specs. It also uses anti-flicker technology to provide a smooth experience without any hardware caveats to distract you. You can connect a wide range of HDMI supported devices using one of the two HDMI 1.4 ports. There is also a DisplayPort 1.2 port available.